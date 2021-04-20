Big Atlas
- Experts
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- Version: 2.16
- Activations: 5
Put to work now Big Atlas this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the AUD/USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% monthly profit and your account never reach 0$.
This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your fund eg. 100$ 0.01 lots, 500$ 0.05 lots, 2000$ 0.2 lots.
Enjoy this incredible EA.
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