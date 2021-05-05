Treasure Seeker
- Experts
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- Version: 2.16
- Activations: 5
Put to work now Treasure Seeker this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the GBP/USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is keep your capital safely with this incredible EA you earn 20% monthly .
This EA can be used with little capital $100 and work perfectly, I tested with $50 but it is advisable to start with $100 minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your capital eg. $100 0.01 lots, $500 0.05 lots, $2000 0.2 lots.
Enjoy this incredible EA.
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