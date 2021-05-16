Last Viking

Put Last Viking to work now, this amazing EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR/CHF market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely and get constant profit monthly.

This EA can be used with little capital $ 100 and it works perfectly, I tried with $ 50 but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the lots according to your capital, for example $ 100 0.01 lots, $ 500 0.05 lots, $ 2000 0.2 lots.

Enjoy this amazing EA.

You can use more of my EAs made for the other financial markets, they are all free


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Valeriia Mishchenko
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Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Giordan Costa
1220
Giordan Costa 2021.06.17 16:44 
 

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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.20 07:21 
 

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Alexander Oropesa Marrero
2768
Reply from developer Alexander Oropesa Marrero 2021.05.20 08:24
thanks
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