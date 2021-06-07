Two Brother EJ12
- Experts
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- Version: 2.18
- Activations: 5
Put to work now Two brother EJ12 this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / JPY market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0.
This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the lots according to your capital, for example $ 100 0.01 lots, $ 500 0.05 lots, $ 2000 0.2 lots.
Enjoy this amazing EA
You can use more of my EAs made for the other financial markets, for free
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thank you for your comment, it helps me a lot