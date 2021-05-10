Big Kangaroo

Put to work now Big Kangaroo this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the   EUR/USD, AUD/NZD  market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is keep your capital safely

This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your capital eg. $100 0.01 lots, $500 0.05 lots, $2000 0.2 lots.

Enjoy this incredible EA


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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Giordan Costa
1220
Giordan Costa 2021.06.24 12:58 
 

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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.16 14:33 
 

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Alexander Oropesa Marrero
2768
Reply from developer Alexander Oropesa Marrero 2021.05.16 14:34
thanks
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