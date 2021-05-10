Big Kangaroo
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.16
- Activations: 5
Put to work now Big Kangaroo this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the EUR/USD, AUD/NZD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is keep your capital safely
This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your capital eg. $100 0.01 lots, $500 0.05 lots, $2000 0.2 lots.
Enjoy this incredible EA
User didn't leave any comment to the rating