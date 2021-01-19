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Corrected moving averages - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Originally developed by - Andreas Uhl
|Dashboard based on the indicator available here
The strength of the CMA is that the current value of the time series must exceed the current volatility-dependent threshold, so that the filter increases or falls, avoiding false signals in weak phases. In simple words it compares the variance and the squared difference between the corrected average and the regular average and decides if the CMA should advance or not.
Version update:- Added option to change color on slope change.
In MetaTrader 4, we intend to calculate the intersection coordinates of two straight line objects with different slopes using MQL4.Send a message from metatrader to telegram
With this script, you can send a message from MetaTrader 4 to Telegram.
A light header-only version of Log4mql that provides standardized logging.The colored volumes (English Version)
Colored volumes at the bottom of the chart