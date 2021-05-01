Gato Forex

This is a trend indicator with signals that are very easy to interpret, we must confirm trends in higher temporalities, for example to operate in 1H and 4H we must confirm in 1D charts, to operate in 1D charts we must confirm in 1W charts, the signals are as follows Next, we will enter long when the indicator offers us a green signal, on the contrary we will enter short when the indicator offers us a red signal, the stop loss is placed in the last high \ low oscillation of the signal, the take profit will be 2 : 1, hope it helps. I encourage you to download the demo version, try it for free !!!! you don't lose anything, maybe you win a lot

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Ruben David Santana Rodriguez
Indicators
Les presento un indicador que funciona como estrategia por si solo , trabaja muy bien en periodos de 4 horas pero puedes aplicarlo a cualquier timeframe , las señales son muy faciles de interpretar , en momento en que la linea naranja pasa hacia arriba las media azul y roja , se entra en largos , la operativa se mantiene abierta hasta que la linea naranja cruce la media mas cercana ya sea la azul o la roja , si la operacion era long y la linea azul cruza hacia arriba la linea roja y la naranja c
Raiden Forex
Ruben David Santana Rodriguez
5 (1)
Indicators
Este indicador es muy practico ya que nos ofrece las señales directamente en el grafico en forma de linea , pero no solo eso , la misma linea nos indica el stop loss , al mismo tiempo , el indicador nos dice cuando salir del mercado con el cambio de señal pero para eso habria que monitorizar la señal por lo que se puede optar por poner un take profit minimo de 1:1. Las señales son claras , en el momento en que el indicador dibuja debajo del precio una linea azul , se abre una operacion de compra
Hunter RD
Ruben David Santana Rodriguez
Indicators
Este indicador trabaja de manera multitimeframe en periodos 1D y 4H , las señales son las siguientes : las entradas al mercado se dan cuando el indicador muestra color azul claro o azul para operaciones al alza , para operaciones a la baja , debe aparecer los colores naranja o rojo. Cuando el indicador tiene los colores amarillo o blanco , se debe evitar entrar al mercado ya que no hay una tendencia clara de mercado , el stop loss se coloca en el ultimo area de swing alto\bajo el take profit deb
Tunnel Trend Forex
Ruben David Santana Rodriguez
Indicators
Indicador de tunel de tendencia , este indicador se utiliza de la siguiente forma : Para entradas al alza , el precio debe cerrar primero por encima del tunel , si despues de cerrar el precio encima del tunel la siguiente vela abre y cierra su precio por encima del tunel abriremos una operacion al alza , para las operaciones a la baja las condiciones son las mismas solo que al contrario , el precio debe cerrar debajo del tunel y la siguiente vela debe abrir y cerrar debajo del tunel , el stop lo
Arrow Forex
Ruben David Santana Rodriguez
Indicators
Este es un indicador tecnico que nos ofrece señales de entrada al mercado , el indicador no repinta , se puede utilizar en cualquier timeframe , yo lo recomiendo en periodos largos ya que es mi estilo de trading pero para aquellos que hagan scalping tambien puede funcionar , en el video lo muestro con una media movil de 150 periodos a modo de ejemplo . Las señales son las siguientes , entraremos largo cuando en el grafico se muentre una flecha azul , por el contrario si la flecha es roja entrare
RD Trend Forex
Ruben David Santana Rodriguez
Indicators
Indicador Forex de tendencias , puede emplearse en cualquier timeframe aunque lo recomiendo en periodos de 4 horas , puede añadirse a tu estrategia o crear una estrategia con el . Las señales son las siguientes , se entra en largos cuando el indicador cambia a color azul , por el contrario se entrará en cortos cuando el indicador cambie su color a rojo , el stop loss se coloca en la ultima oscilacion alto\bajo del precio y el take profit minimo a 1:1 aunque yo recomendaria 2:1 , eso es elección
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