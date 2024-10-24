ExpertRegresion

ExpertRegression is a professional trading robot, which implements the classic trading strategy inside a channel based on regression signal. The signal is formed at a breakthrough of the upper and lower limits of the regression range. If the price pierces the upper border of the regression and the price is fixed above this border, it is the signal for buying. If the price pierces the lower border of the regression and the price is fixed below this border, then it's the signal for selling. Can work with the initial deposit from $100! It is important to choose the direction of the EA operation: both sides, only buy or only sell.

