Renko BoosterLive
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
Renko Booster
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Choose to open a position, buy or sell, or both.
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Open a position with one, two or any number of reverse blocks.
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Close the position one, two, or any number of upside down blocks.
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Close position after pips.
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Specify the exact trading time.
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In my opinion, the EURUSD pair works best. 10 or 20 pips box. It also works on other pairs.
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Parameters in points: 10 pips = 100 points etc.
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My strategy EURUSD H4 box 200 points (200 points Stop Loss and 200 points TP, One reverse block, opening). https://prnt.sc/114pl93
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The robot only works with the Renko indicator. (renkolivecharts_pimped_v4_13) ! ! !
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Checking this strategy is ineffective on a strategy tester because it is not possible to use Renko blocks. The test only on the mt4 platform is objective ! ! !
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Manual parameters for maximum precision:
- The direction of the transaction
- Trading Time - Start (hh: mm)
- Trading Time - Stop (hh: mm)
- Signal - Number of candles
- Signal - Maximum deviation (in points)
- Signal - Maximum spread (in points, 0 = off)
- Close signal - Number of candles (0 = off)
- Orders - Volume
- Orders - SL (in points, 0 = off)
- Orders - TP (in points, 0 = off)
- Color - Long orders
- Color - Short orders
- Color - Breakeven long
- Color - Breakeven short
The robot also works on regular candles. The settings are default, you can experiment with your strategies !!!
Renko candles do not work on the MQL5 server because they require a minimum of 4GB of RAM. It may throw an error. The MQL5 server has 1GB of RAM !!!
The strategy can be used without renko candles, it also works on regular candles. You just have to adjust the strategy to your needs !!!
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