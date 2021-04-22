Renko BoosterLive

Renko Booster

  1. Choose to open a position, buy or sell, or both.

  2. Open a position with one, two or any number of reverse blocks.

  3. Close the position one, two, or any number of upside down blocks.

  4. Close position after pips.

  5. Specify the exact trading time.

  6. In my opinion, the EURUSD pair works best. 10 or 20 pips box. It also works on other pairs.

  7. Parameters in points: 10 pips = 100 points etc.

  8. My strategy EURUSD H4 box 200 points (200 points Stop Loss and  200 points TP, One reverse block, opening). https://prnt.sc/114pl93

  9. The robot only works with the Renko indicator. (renkolivecharts_pimped_v4_13) ! ! ! 

  10. Checking this strategy is ineffective on a strategy tester because it is not possible to use Renko blocks. The test only on the mt4 platform is objective ! ! !

  11.  Manual parameters for maximum precision:

  • The direction of the transaction
  • Trading Time - Start (hh: mm)
  • Trading Time - Stop (hh: mm)
  • Signal - Number of candles
  • Signal - Maximum deviation (in points)
  • Signal - Maximum spread (in points, 0 = off)
  • Close signal - Number of candles (0 = off)
  • Orders - Volume
  • Orders - SL (in points, 0 = off)
  • Orders - TP (in points, 0 = off)
  • Color - Long orders
  • Color - Short orders
  • Color - Breakeven long
  • Color - Breakeven short


The robot also works on regular candles. The settings are default, you can experiment with your strategies !!!


Renko candles do not work on the MQL5 server because they require a minimum of 4GB of RAM. It may throw an error. The MQL5 server has 1GB of RAM !!!


The strategy can be used without renko candles, it also works on regular candles. You just have to adjust the strategy to your needs !!!


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Top Secret
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