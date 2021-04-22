Renko BoosterLive





The robot also works on regular candles. The settings are default, you can experiment with your strategies !!!





Renko candles do not work on the MQL5 server because they require a minimum of 4GB of RAM. It may throw an error. The MQL5 server has 1GB of RAM !!!





The strategy can be used without renko candles, it also works on regular candles. You just have to adjust the strategy to your needs !!!