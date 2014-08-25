Real Author:

LastViking ?? (Inspired from Renko script by "e4" (renko_live_scr.mq4) )

This EA attaches to a chart (1M chart is best) and then builds a new offline chart with Renko boxes.

This version was built off of v4.12 ... I don't remember where I got it, it took forever to find it in the first place.

There are videos all over youtube to see how to use the chart and conversations galore on why this is or isn't a better trading strategy. Let's leave those comments in the other forums.

This is now v4.13 of the EA. The modifications I have made are as follows:

Aug 22 2014 (Tim Welch) (v4.13):

Added a startup option (BuildChartsWhenMarketOffline) to build the offline charts when inside of the OnInit() for times when the market is closed

Changed the RenkoBoxSize variable from an INT to a DOUBLE for 5 digit currency accuracy (i.e. 5.5 == 55 pipettes)

Enjoy...

-Tim Welch (maj1es2tic)

This is the Renko Comments showing the new RenkoBoxSize pip value to be 7.5, no longer an INT.

And, finally, the showing the box size is truly set to 7.5 pips on my 5 digit broker.



