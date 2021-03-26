Entry Indicator
- Indicators
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Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This Indicator can help you to identify your entry.
Enter when the arrow appears.
The Indicator shows you as well the trend direction.
you can see at the attached image the profit you would have made.
If the trend goes against you it shows the minus pips.
The Indicator is working on all frames and all pairs.
Please consider carefully before you enter as the FX Market is unpredictable.
Good one. Trend indicator always give late signals. But this is still further delayed and gives signals at a place at the end of trend and high chances of reversal.