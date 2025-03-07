Risk Management Protect

Risk Management Protect utility is designed to maximize your trading efficiency:


Automatically closing all open trades when your total floating profit hits a predefined threshold/value.e.g+100$

Automatically closing all open trades when your total floating loss hits a predefined threshold/value. e.g -30$

This expert advisor ensures that you lock in gains promptly and closes losses swiftly, reducing the risk of potential market reversals.Very effective simple risk management!

Ideal for traders who prioritize risk management and profit stability,

Benefit: This tool helps manage trading risks automatically, securing profits and capping losses efficiently, which is crucial in maintaining stability in unpredictable markets.
Benefit : Maintains control over gains and losses, allowing user to focus on  overall trading strategy while the tool manages risk in real-time, ensuring financial goals are met with precision.
Recommended to test on demo account to familiarize yourself with the EA utility.

