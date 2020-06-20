Combination MT5

4

Description :

Combination MT5 is a professional indicator based on the Stochastic Oscillator and Average True Range (ATR) technical indicators, thus, you can use it with any currency pair and any timeframe.Trade signals from Combination MT5 are drawn on the main chart in the form of arrows. When a blue arrow appears, then this is a signal to buy, when the red one appears then this is a signal to sell. You can set the alerts on/off. The Stochastic Oscillator and Average True Range (ATR) technical indicators are both set to their default values, as follows :

Stochastic oscillator parameters :

Stochastic %K period is set to 5

Stochastic %D period is set to 3

Slowing is set to 3

Average True Range (ATR) period is set to 14


Reviews 2
valuewilson
25
valuewilson 2020.07.10 17:15 
 

It's a good one. It has been helpful in getting a consistent strategy.

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Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
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Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
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Description : Rainbow EA MT4 is a simple Expert advisor based on  Rainbow MT4 technical indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, thus, it is not required for the EA to operate, but, if you wish you can download it from my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pip
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Elevate your trading experience with   Dynamic Trader EA MT4 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators:   RSI   ( Relative Strength Index ),   Stochastic Oscillator ,   MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and   ATR   ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMP
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Description Ultra Panel MT4  is a MetaTrader 4 Utility designed for traders who want fast manual trade execution with built-in automated trade management. It combines the speed of one-click manual entries with useful automation features such as basket profit closing. This makes it ideal for scalping, intraday trading, and active trade management directly from the chart. The panel appears on the chart and allows you to place trades instantly, adjust lot size, stop loss, and take profit, and close
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Description : Combination EA MT5 is a simple Expert Advisor based on Combination MT5 custom Indicator. The Indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore you don't need it as a separate tool for the EA to operate. Combination MT5 custom Indicator is based on Stochastic Oscillator and Average True Range (ATR), both are set to their default values. If you wish, you can download Combination MT5 custom Indicator for free from my   product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows  : Magic
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Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
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Description : Sensor EA MT5 is an advanced Expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, built using the usual signals provided by Bollinger Bands Technical Indicator . The Expert Advisor places a buy order, When price crosses above the lower band, and a sell order when price crosses below the upper band. The Expert Advisor uses a Stop Loss and a Take profit. The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : ( The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. ) StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakePr
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Elevate your trading experience with Dynamic Trader EA MT5 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators: RSI ( Relative Strength Index ), Stochastic Oscillator , MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and ATR ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMPORTANT! Read c
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Synergy EA MT5 uses a combination of three key indicators to determine optimal entry and exit points in trading. These indicators are the Relative Strength Index ( RSI ), Bollinger Bands , and a 200-period Moving Average . Here's how each indicator contributes to the decision-making process: Relative Strength Index ( RSI ) : RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It helps identify overbought or oversold conditions in the market, which can indicate
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Description Ultra Panel MT5  is a MetaTrader 5 Utility designed for traders who want fast manual trade execution with built-in automated trade management. It combines the speed of one-click manual entries with useful automation features such as basket profit closing. This makes it ideal for scalping, intraday trading, and active trade management directly from the chart. The panel appears on the chart and allows you to place trades instantly, adjust lot size, stop loss, and take profit, and close
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Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.24 13:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

valuewilson
25
valuewilson 2020.07.10 17:15 
 

It's a good one. It has been helpful in getting a consistent strategy.

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