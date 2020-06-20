Combination MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 24 February 2024
Description :
Combination MT5 is a professional indicator based on the Stochastic Oscillator and Average True Range (ATR) technical indicators, thus, you can use it with any currency pair and any timeframe.Trade signals from Combination MT5 are drawn on the main chart in the form of arrows. When a blue arrow appears, then this is a signal to buy, when the red one appears then this is a signal to sell. You can set the alerts on/off. The Stochastic Oscillator and Average True Range (ATR) technical indicators are both set to their default values, as follows :
Stochastic oscillator parameters :
Stochastic %K period is set to 5
Stochastic %D period is set to 3
Slowing is set to 3
Average True Range (ATR) period is set to 14
It's a good one. It has been helpful in getting a consistent strategy.