Description :



Combination EA MT5 is a simple Expert Advisor based on Combination MT5 custom Indicator. The Indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore you don't need it as a separate tool for the EA to operate.

Combination MT5 custom Indicator is based on Stochastic Oscillator and Average True Range (ATR), both are set to their default values.

If you wish, you can download Combination MT5 custom Indicator for free from my product page.





The Expert Advisor settings are as follows :







Magic number : ( set to 124777, is the unique number assigned to the trades placed by the Expert Advisor )

Timeframe : M15 ( 15 minutes )

The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules.

StopLoss : ( Stop Loss in pips )

TakeProfit : ( Take Profit in pips )

TradeSize : 1.0

MaxOpenTrades=1 ( Maximum open trades per currency pair )

Hedging=true ( Hedging mode, set to true )

Some clarification to remember :







For 5-digit brokers : 1 Point=0.00001 and 1 Pip=0.0001 => 10 Points=1 Pip

For 4-digit brokers : 1 Point=0.0001 and 1 Pip=0.0001 => 1Points=1Pip

If your account type is Netting then set Hedging mode to false.







