Combination EA MT5

Description :

Combination EA MT5 is a simple Expert Advisor based on Combination MT5 custom Indicator. The Indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore you don't need it as a separate tool for the EA to operate.

Combination MT5 custom Indicator is based on Stochastic Oscillator and Average True Range (ATR), both are set to their default values.

If you wish, you can download Combination MT5 custom Indicator for free from my product page.


The Expert Advisor settings are as follows :


Magic number : ( set to 124777, is the unique number assigned to the trades placed by the Expert Advisor  ) 

Timeframe : M15 ( 15 minutes )

The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules.

  • StopLoss : ( Stop Loss in pips )
  • TakeProfit : ( Take Profit in pips )
  • TradeSize : 1.0
  • MaxOpenTrades=1 ( Maximum open trades per currency pair )
  • Hedging=true ( Hedging mode, set to true )

Some clarification to remember :

For 5-digit brokers : 1 Point=0.00001 and 1 Pip=0.0001 => 10 Points=1 Pip

For 4-digit brokers : 1 Point=0.0001 and 1 Pip=0.0001 => 1Points=1Pip

If your account type is Netting then set Hedging mode to false. 



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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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