This system use M M A (Multipair Moving Average ) It is a multipair system, which uses the value of the averages in the majors to detect the entry points in the EURUSD.



!!!!!IMPORTANT!!!!! THIS EA IS FOR USED IN EURUSD ONLY. !!!!!IMPORTANT!!!!!







Only one operation at a time. It does not use hedging or marging systems, all operations have Stoplost, Take Profit and trailing stop, configurable. The system also allows you to configure the parameters of the averages that give us the entry and the value of the pairs in your broker. The name of the pairs should only be changed if the name of the pair in your broker is different from the one used by default, for example mEURUSD or EURUSDc, etc. This system has a risk control that allows us to automatically calculate the lot to use based on the account balance. It is a very secure system that can be used from $ 100.





Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.

Each trade has a fixed StopLoss and Take Profit

The system does not use risky strategies such as Grid or martingale. No more than one trade can be executed for each currency pair.

The System trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable!

System trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable! The trading system uses a searching mechanism for the most concentrated prices in the market, it allows you to predict the behavior of the market





Input parameters:



Magic Number: One different number for pair.

SL: Fixed Stop loss.

TP: Fixed Take.



Autolot : Acived autolot for risk account.



Manual lot: Fixet Lot if autolot is false.



Risk: Lot for Risk Account if autolot is true.



Trailing Stop: Init of trailing.





MOVING AVERAGE PARAMETERS

period_ma: The value of the period can be one of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES values

ma__period: Averaging period for the calculation of the moving average.

ma__shift: Shift of the indicator relative to the price chart.

ma__method: Smoothing type. Can be one of the ENUM_MA_METHOD values.

applied__price: The price used. Can be any of the price constants ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE or a handle of another indicator.





SYMBOL NAME OF YOUR BROKER: In this group of input can change the name user for your broker for the different pair.







------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal -------- I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.