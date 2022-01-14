Ichimoku Pro 2
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Welcome to the MT 5 Ichimoku Pro 2 Robot
Simply set the Filter as you want and the Robot does the Job for you.
This Automated Software works on all Time Frames and all Charts.
Features:
- Magic Number
- Spread Filter
- Take Profit
- Stop Loss
- Bar Shift
- Exit at opposite Signal
- Filter (adjustable)
- Trailing
- Martingale
and many more.
Please feel free to download it and trade 24/7. If you need help setting it up please feel free to contact me.
I recommend to run the optimization before you start.
Steve, could you give to me the preset files, please