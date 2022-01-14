Welcome to the MT 5 Ichimoku Pro 2 Robot





https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4

Simply set the Filter as you want and the Robot does the Job for you.

This Automated Software works on all Time Frames and all Charts.

Features:

- Magic Number

- Spread Filter

- Take Profit

- Stop Loss

- Bar Shift

- Exit at opposite Signal

- Filter (adjustable)

- Trailing

- Martingale

and many more.

Please feel free to download it and trade 24/7. If you need help setting it up please feel free to contact me.

I recommend to run the optimization before you start.



