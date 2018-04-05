RSIDivergence

It is a strategy throughout the history of trading. This since it uses a divergence between the RSI and the price. Many traders use this. The backtest is done in 4 hours, but it can work in other timeframes. It is a risk-benefit ratio of 2:1 since the stop loss is 50 pips and the target to be reached is 100 pips. All these values ​​can be modified at the discretion of the trader. PARAMETERS: LotSize: Its use is recommended at 0.1 for accounts that operate full lots and 1 for accounts that operate with micro lots. (Purchase operations)

RSI_Period: Period to use the RSI. It is recommended in 14 periods.

Level_Buy: It is recommended at 30 but it can be modified according to the needs of each trader.

Level_Sell: It is recommended at 70 but it can be modified according to the needs of each trader.

inp124_TakeProfitPips: Its use is recommended at 100 pips, if you want to be a little more conservative you can decrease this value. (Purchase operations) inp124_StopLossPips: Its use is recommended at 50 pips, if you want to be a little more conservative you can decrease this value. (Sales operations)

inp141_TakeProfitPips: Its use is recommended at 100 pips, if you want to be a little more conservative you can decrease this value. (Sales operations)

inp141_TakeProfitPips: Its use is recommended at 50 pips, if you want to be a little more conservative you can decrease this value. (Sales operations) After performing a backtest with all the available currencies, its use is recommended with the following: Majors: GBPUSD, EURUSD. Crosses: EURCAD, GBPAUD, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, GBPCAD The recommended minimum deposit for this strategy is $100. It is recommended to use a leverage of 1:25















