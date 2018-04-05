LastStand Ai1 Oracle

This program uses a two-time frame trading system. Use a large time frame to set the direction. and small time frames to find trading entry points.As for the AI, the perceptron method is used.Please try the demo before you actually buy it. Disclaimer

- Trading has large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest.

- Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell futures, options or currencies.

- No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed herein.

- The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results.