Elf Stability





It can work on 4 currency pairs at the same time.

The automatic multi-currency trading adviser is able to adjust to any currency pair and time interval. It can be used both for quick balance raising and for safe and quiet trading. The Expert Advisor is based on a universal indicator that filters out market noises, works both in trending and non-trending market conditions. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades with a fixed or a percentage of profit. The Expert Advisor does not chase the price, and opens positions only when the price reverses when the support levels cross.





To reduce the drawdown, the Expert Advisor uses hedging of positions.

Default parameters-selected for the GBPUSD - 30 min currency pair





All currency pairs behave differently, so you need to choose your own settings for each currency pair and time interval.





For the convenience of (visual) configuration, I recommend using the Elf TrendLine PRO indicator





Who bought Elf Scalper Pro-indicator for free-contact me after the purchase.





Expert Advisors that use this indicator show stable and good results :









Features:





The ability to choose the settings for successful trading for any pair and time interval;

The ability to select parameters for any broker and any spread;

The universal indicator algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise, and generates input signals.;

There is no need to disable the Expert Advisor when important news is released;

The profit depends on the strategy you choose;

Easy to configure settings;

The ability to simultaneously work with different currency pairs and time intervals;



Recommendations:

For 5 - minute charts-the minimum spread. Account balance at the rate of $ 500 for every 0.01 lots (aggressive trading)

For 30-minute (and higher) charts, the account balance is $ 250 for every 0.01 lots (quiet trading)





P.S. Keep in mind that the higher the time interval and your balance , the safer and more secure your trading is.