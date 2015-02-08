Smart Elf

Smart Elf

The automatic multi-currency trading adviser is able to adjust to any currency pair and time interval. It can be used both for quick balance raising and for safe and quiet trading. The Expert Advisor is based on a universal indicator that filters out market noise, works both in trending and non-trending market conditions. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades with a fixed or a percentage of profit. The Expert Advisor does not chase the price, and opens positions only when the price reverses when the support levels cross.

Example of the Expert Advisor working at different time intervals:

https://youtu.be/nb_oClJRdXo


Default parameters-selected for the GBPUSD - 30 min currency pair


All currency pairs behave differently, so you need to choose your own settings for each currency pair and time interval.

For the convenience of (visual) configuration, I recommend using the Elf TrendLine PRO indicator

Who bought Elf Scalper Pro-indicator for free-contact me after the purchase.

Expert Advisors that use this indicator show stable and good results :


Features:

The ability to choose the settings for successful trading for any pair and time interval;
The ability to select parameters for any broker and any spread;
The universal indicator algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise, and generates input signals.;
There is no need to disable the Expert Advisor when important news is released;
The profit depends on the strategy you choose;
Easy to configure settings;
The ability to simultaneously work with different currency pairs and time intervals;
Recommendations:

There is only one recommendation : For stable and CALM trading, choose the parameters for several currency pairs and time intervals. For example: GBP/USD + USD/CAD + USD/CHF + EUR / USD . The joint work of these currency pairs will give you a good and stable result.

P. S. Remember - the higher the interval, the safer and peaceful trade.

Input parameters:
Magic - the magic number by which the EA distinguishes its positions from other orders
Symbol-the currency pair is registered
TimeFrames - time interval;
Lots - lot size
LotsFactor-increasing the lot by * (if "0" - not used)
MaxOpen-limit of orders (if "0" - all signals are used)
Indent - additional distance to the price for pending orders
StopLoss-Stop Loss (if "0" - not set)
TakeMode-Auto (automatically determines profit as a percentage) / Fix (fixed TP)
TakeProfit-sets a fixed TP for the Fix option (if "0" is not used)
TakeProfitAuto - Percentage distance to the indicator (if "0" is not used)
TakeProfitGrid-Profit if there is more than 1 order
startTime - enabling the Expert Advisor
StopTime - disabling the Expert Advisor
Elf_K / Elf_M / ATR-Setting the parameters of the Elf TrendLine PRO indicator
PeriodMa-setting the MA indicator
And the last thing...

If you want "all at once" - then this Expert Advisor is not for you. It took me about 20 days to select the parameters that are set in the Expert Advisor by default . If you need results , you will have to spend your time selecting the parameters. With the indicator, it is not difficult, but you will have to spend your time.
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Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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