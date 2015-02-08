Smart Elf





The automatic multi-currency trading adviser is able to adjust to any currency pair and time interval. It can be used both for quick balance raising and for safe and quiet trading. The Expert Advisor is based on a universal indicator that filters out market noise, works both in trending and non-trending market conditions. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades with a fixed or a percentage of profit. The Expert Advisor does not chase the price, and opens positions only when the price reverses when the support levels cross. Example of the Expert Advisor working at different time intervals: https://youtu.be/nb_oClJRdXo





Default parameters-selected for the GBPUSD - 30 min currency pair









All currency pairs behave differently, so you need to choose your own settings for each currency pair and time interval.





For the convenience of (visual) configuration, I recommend using the Elf TrendLine PRO indicator





Who bought Elf Scalper Pro-indicator for free-contact me after the purchase.





Expert Advisors that use this indicator show stable and good results :









Features:





The ability to choose the settings for successful trading for any pair and time interval;

The ability to select parameters for any broker and any spread;

The universal indicator algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise, and generates input signals.;

There is no need to disable the Expert Advisor when important news is released;

The profit depends on the strategy you choose;

Easy to configure settings;

The ability to simultaneously work with different currency pairs and time intervals;

Recommendations:





There is only one recommendation : For stable and CALM trading, choose the parameters for several currency pairs and time intervals. For example: GBP/USD + USD/CAD + USD/CHF + EUR / USD . The joint work of these currency pairs will give you a good and stable result.





P. S. Remember - the higher the interval, the safer and peaceful trade.





Input parameters:

Magic - the magic number by which the EA distinguishes its positions from other orders

Symbol-the currency pair is registered

TimeFrames - time interval;

Lots - lot size

LotsFactor-increasing the lot by * (if "0" - not used)

MaxOpen-limit of orders (if "0" - all signals are used)

Indent - additional distance to the price for pending orders

StopLoss-Stop Loss (if "0" - not set)

TakeMode-Auto (automatically determines profit as a percentage) / Fix (fixed TP)

TakeProfit-sets a fixed TP for the Fix option (if "0" is not used)

TakeProfitAuto - Percentage distance to the indicator (if "0" is not used)

TakeProfitGrid-Profit if there is more than 1 order

startTime - enabling the Expert Advisor

StopTime - disabling the Expert Advisor

Elf_K / Elf_M / ATR-Setting the parameters of the Elf TrendLine PRO indicator

PeriodMa-setting the MA indicator

And the last thing...





If you want "all at once" - then this Expert Advisor is not for you. It took me about 20 days to select the parameters that are set in the Expert Advisor by default . If you need results , you will have to spend your time selecting the parameters. With the indicator, it is not difficult, but you will have to spend your time.