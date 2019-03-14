Leprechaun Scalper GBPUSD 5 min
- Experts
-
- Version: 9.0
- Updated: 9 October 2020
- Activations: 5
Basically the EA works quite well, the problem is that this version of the EA V4 is not compatible with some brokers because the position frequency is too high. I contacted the author and he was very helpful. He provided me with the new version V8, which works with my ECN brokers without any problems.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
Хороший инструмент для ленивого дохода. Требует настройки как и любой сложный механизм. Автор оперативно помогает советами и консультациями. Алексею респект. Рекомендую.
This is junk. It will create so many server requests that your broker will tell you that if you don't stop it your account will be blocked. I have tried this with several reputable Brokers and had the same problem. All Alexey says is use another broker. How many do I have to I have to try? One hundred perhaps?
ईए लेखक से दैनिक लाभ का समर्थन कर रहा है। मैं इस ईए की अत्यधिक अनुशंसा करता हूं
Отличный продукт и отличная поддержка автора!! Very good product and support!
Thanks.
Good EA making nice profit. Thanks to Alexey. He is very helpful.
Алексей , спасибо за ЕА ! Идеальные показатели! Пользуюсь почти месяц. Правда когда был брифинг чуть не слил мне депозит )) На новостях работает отлично. Стабильная ежедневная прибыль . Желательно сделать такой же для других валют )) Еще раз спасибо за ЕА и за помощь в подборе параметров !
Купил недавно этого робота,выбирал долго,очень много было протестировано и опробовано.Этот робот работает на реальном счету(до этого работал на демо счете)дает очень стабильную и надежную прибыль(а самое главное что очень маленькая просадка,можно использовать для разгона депозита или для агрессивной торговли).Алексей быстро отвечает на вопросы,помогает в настройке и подгонке под Ваши требования.Так что этот робот,это выгодное капиталовложение которое отобьется быстро и с хорошей прибылью,а дальше чистый доход.Рекомендую всем этого эксперта и этого продавца!!!
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Basically the EA works quite well, the problem is that this version of the EA V4 is not compatible with some brokers because the position frequency is too high. I contacted the author and he was very helpful. He provided me with the new version V8, which works with my ECN brokers without any problems.