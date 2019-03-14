Leprechaun Scalper GBPUSD 5 min

4.5

Leprechaun Scalper is a multi - Currency expert Advisor that uses an integrated system of "Recovery" (locking) and balance Recovery.

The EA is based on a custom indicator "Elf" which is a trading strategy in itself.

The principle of work of the adviser - the Breakdown/Rolling back support levels.

In this version, the potential ability to configure parameters for successful trading on any currency pair and time interval has been expanded.

Added 2 timers for disabling the expert Advisor when news is released.

Added an additional indicator to determine the direction of the trend.


The EA can be configured for any trading style - Aggressive (high income with high risk) or Calm (minimal risks)


The system of hedging positions (Lock) and exit from the "Lock"is integrated to protect your balance.

The "Lock" exit system closes positions with a uniform number of lots without disturbing the Buy/sell balance.


https://youtu.be/Bo7H6P3PQEc 


The Expert Advisor can work simultaneously with 12 currency pairs and different time charts.


Only 1 GBPUSD - 5 min currency pair is registered in the expert Advisor. To get a list of the recommendations please contact me.


https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/alexkapkov/



features:

-accurate market Entries

-Integrated position locking system ("Lock")

-integrated balance recovery system (exit from the "Lock")

-there is No need to disable the adviser when important news is released.

-Initial settings are selected for successful trading on the 5 min GBPUSD chart

-Ability to select parameters for any currency pair and time interval


Recommendations:


-spread no more than 2 points

-The EA can only be attached to one chart (any of the working pairs), - all trading on all pairs is conducted only from one chart!

-Ability to open opposite orders

-Minimum Deposit from$ 100

-leverage 1:500

-ECN account


Attention! For those who bought the EA, the Elf scalping indicator is a gift ! With it, you can easily select parameters for any pair and time interval, and you can more accurately configure trading from "Safe" to "Aggressive" based on your balance.


To get the indicator, contact me

Reviews 10
sebastian0815
666
sebastian0815 2020.09.22 12:35 
 

Basically the EA works quite well, the problem is that this version of the EA V4 is not compatible with some brokers because the position frequency is too high. I contacted the author and he was very helpful. He provided me with the new version V8, which works with my ECN brokers without any problems.

Vituat
25
Vituat 2020.08.11 12:06 
 

Хороший инструмент для ленивого дохода. Требует настройки как и любой сложный механизм. Автор оперативно помогает советами и консультациями. Алексею респект. Рекомендую.

Joby K
418
Joby K 2019.05.05 17:31 
 

ईए लेखक से दैनिक लाभ का समर्थन कर रहा है। मैं इस ईए की अत्यधिक अनुशंसा करता हूं

Recommended products
Headbig
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Headbig - the settings of the advisor program are based on the use of an exclusive trading strategy, which implies closing a deal when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable deals. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trading. The Expert Advisor encapsulates deals in a sep
MAT FX Strategist
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
4.2 (5)
Experts
MAT FX Strategist – Advanced Multi-Pair Trading, Completely Free Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2284481 MAT FX Strategist is a dedicated multi-pair Expert Advisor by Marc Albrecht Trading, built for adaptive grid trading across correlated forex pairs. It combines MAT Algorithms with Bollinger Bands and RSI filtering to deliver precision entries with smart risk management. Optimized for: AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD on M15 (default) Recommended Account: RoboForex Cent Account with 0.0
FREE
Cashdeal
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
CashDeal- The settings of the advisor program are based on the use of an exclusive trading strategy, which implies closing a deal when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which gives the buyer the opportunity to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable deals. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trading. The Expert Advisor encapsulates
Major Currency Momentum
Colin Mundia
2.33 (3)
Experts
This EA takes advantage of Momentum in the Major Currencies . If a certain currency has enough momentum, the EA makes trades on the related pairs. The User Inputs of the EA are so straight-forward, they are in form of questions and suggestions. For example, you will see such questions or statements in the input panel: "Should we trade maximum once per day per pair?" "Close order if Break Even not activated after these seconds:" You will specify the required percentage difference between a Bullis
FREE
Destiny Master
Victor Adhitya
Experts
Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
Elliot wave grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades will pending order when break price of wave 1 and run wave 3 . Best time frame 1h , Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Wave_depth - Set the wave size. Wave_deviation  -   Set wide of the wave. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take
FREE
FlatOut movings robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
FlatOut Movings Robot: Absolute control of the flat. Confident navigation in the trend. Indicator strategies based on moving averages have one main nightmare. As soon as the market changes phase, your deposit begins to melt. Classic moving averages generate dozens of false crossovers in a flat. Standard filters are ruthlessly lagging. You sit up at night stressed at the terminal, entering at the very end of the movement. This software was created to solve a specific problem. The robot continuou
QuantStars Blackop Ai
Johan Sebastiaan Blancke
Experts
BLACKOP-AI | Expert Advisor Unlimited (MT4) - Trades EURUSD and GBPUSD on the 5-minute chart - Expert Advisor (EX4) - SET files - Unlimited support - Minimum account size 200 (EUR/USD/X) - Minimum leverage 1:10 Using a serie of complex price pattern detection algorithms, this EA is able to generate steady results long term. It has a strike rate (winning percentage) of 74% and does about 2,7 trades per day. Over a period of more than 8 years it was able to generate an average compounded retu
Working Bot
Dmitry Shutov
1 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on advanced neural networks. Main EA features After training, the EA remembers the patterns of each currency pair . Therefore, re-training the currency pair is not required when changing a currency pair. Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are set in the inputs. Multi-currency trading . ‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Preparing for trade and training It is recommended to train the EA. For better understanding, we posted
Intelligent Detector
ALGOCHURCH LTD
Experts
Intelligent Detector is an expert advisor that works based on Artificial Intelligence algorithms for the EURUSD symbol. Its trading strategy is Swing trade, which identifies safe trades in order to prevents high-risk decisions and uncertain positions. It has been able to make the most stable profits over a long period of about 19 years (not every expert has this capability and they are only responsive in short and specific period), it has not overfitted. Caution: The number of licenses are lim
Dumangan MT4
Jose Lagayan
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Dumangan MT5 - The Philippine God Of Harvest  ( MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98640 ) Experience the abundance of successful trades with Dumangan MT5, our new Expert Advisor available on MQL5.com. Named after the revered Philippine God of Harvest, Dumangan, this tool embodies the essence of reaping profits from the fertile ground of the markets, just like Dumangan blessed the fields with bountiful crops. A Focused Strategy with Customizable Settings Dumangan M
FREE
Strong Bot 4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Strong: A Powerful Forex Bot for Multi-Currency Trading Strong is an automated tool for trading on the Forex market, utilizing modern technologies and algorithms. It is designed for traders who aim to improve the efficiency of their trading and reduce risks in a constantly changing market. Key Features of Strong Multi-Profile Trading: Strong supports a wide range of currency pairs, including both major and exotic assets. This allows traders to diversify their portfolios and adapt strategies to
Hedging Forex TOP
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello The expert works in oscillation areas The beginning is opening two hedge deals When a deal is closed at a profit Two other deals are opened With a difference in the contract size If it continues to work in one direction only Continues to open deals with the trend with the same size as the first contract And opens deals against the trend With a contract size multiple When the trend reverses Closes the winning deals with the first losing deal And continues to do so until they are all closed
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
2.5 (2)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
KT BreakGrid Pro MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Unleash the power of precision and innovation in your trading with the KT BreakGrid Pro EA. Seamlessly blending the strategic prowess of breakout and grid trading, this expert advisor is your ultimate solution to navigating the complex Forex landscape with unmatched confidence and efficiency. Recommendations Symbol: EURUSD TimeFrame: M5 Account Type: Hedge Leverage: 1:500 Set Files: Not required. Default inputs provides best results.  Features Breakout-Infused Grid Strategy: Experience the bes
AI Chat Bot Trade Builder
Kim Hoang
Experts
AI Chat Bot Trade Builder Build any trading strategy just by chatting — no coding required. AI Chat Trade Builder is a next-generation Expert Advisor powered by AI. Instead of programming complex indicators and conditions, simply describe your strategy in plain language and the AI builds it for you automatically — in seconds. How It Works Open the chat panel directly inside MetaTrader 4 Describe your strategy in your own words (any language) AI parses and deploys the strategy to a dedicated char
Star Fund Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Star Fund Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now! The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and No MARTINGALE. No more indicator. You can select da
Money Eruption
Paulo Jorge Trindade Matias Polaina
Experts
Money Eruption A real money maker! No hassle... Easy to configure... Based on your defined risk %... Designed and tested on 3 currency pairs  EURCAD, CHFSGD, EURSGD   Some useful features: Easy configuration Just set your risk in percentage of your account balance (that's the all setting you need to go for) Short term results based on 5 minute chart               Try your DEMO now. It is all FREE! Enjoy!  
Genius Edge
Hideki Nakajima
Experts
Innovative Trading Strategy with Expert Advisor (EA) Developed based on years of expert trading experience, this EA is not just another grid system. Utilizing multi-timeframe analysis with D1 and H1 moving averages, combined with RSI Bollinger Bands, it adeptly captures market trends and identifies prime trading opportunities. This EA chooses safer timing, so the number of trades is significantly less than that of GOLD Edge and GOLD Edge PRO. DD Reduce Function for Assured Risk Management Equip
Gold BB PRO
Vojtech Svobodnik
1 (1)
Experts
Gold BB PRO is a professional version of Gold BB FREE, which uses a portfolio of strategies based on Bollinger Bands . Gold BB PRO was developed for XAUUSD . This Expert Advisor has been tested from year 2006 to 2021 .  Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous strategies. Backtest, which you can see bellow in screenshots section, used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. With this strategy one can trade using fixed lots  or using a risked percentage of the balance . Recommendations Symbol
Sun Expert
Heni Muthia
Experts
ABOUT THE EA Sun Expert is a automated robot trading designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators, each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. INPUTS: ·    CustomOrderComment  - Adds your own comment to the comment field of each trade. •    Magic Order - is a special number
HighScalpel
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the HighScalpel scalping system. It is enough to optimize once, for example, per month. After that, he shows excellent results on the forward period (several times larger), which can be seen in the screenshots. Be attentive to the spread indicators of your broker! The higher the spread, the less often the market entries. If the spread is above 20 pips, then the number of inputs falls by two orders of magnitude. It is ideal to use a broker with a floating spread of 6 pips. Such bro
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Good Monday
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (7)
Experts
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.73 (11)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Hedgpender
hadher ramadhan
Experts
Hedgpender EA      open's 2 hedged pending orders when it's conditions come true ,it use's stops and take profit ,trailing stops ,move to break even ,these conditions applied by 2 strategies ,the first one depend's on an indicator's level ,the second depend's on the candle (3) shape. Be advice to know it is better to use  one chart from each added symbol , some time conditions come at the same tick on more one time frame causes more than 2 orders to be triggered ..this EA is very sensitive to
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
One Shot One Kill MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128965 MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128966 "One Shot One Kill" - Precision Trading for Gold (XAU/USD) Master the Gold Market with a Safe & Profitable Trading Strategy "One Shot One Kill" is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for trading Gold (XAU/USD) while also being versatile enough to trade major forex pairs. This EA follows a disciplined approach by using a strict Take Profit (TP)
Fisher Steels
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The   Fisher Steel  bot implements the maximum of the HFT definitions. The expert system goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be converted into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the Commission field. Both virtual and real stop losses are used. Normal working conditions: The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet ch
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully automated trading Dynamic support and resistance detection Pen
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
The Gold Space MT4
Ayush V Jain
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
More from author
Elf Scalper GBPUSD 5min
Alexey Kapkov
Experts
The expert Advisor uses an integrated system of "Recovery" (locking) and balance recovery. The EA is based on a custom indicator "Elf" which is a trading strategy in itself. The operating principle of this EA is the Breakdown/Rollback of support levels in the direction of the trend. Built - in indicators allow you to determine the direction of the trend, so all orders are deferred only in the direction of the trend. The default settings are selected to work on the 5-minute GBPUSD chart. Atten
Smart Elf
Alexey Kapkov
Experts
Smart Elf The automatic multi-currency trading adviser is able to adjust to any currency pair and time interval. It can be used both for quick balance raising and for safe and quiet trading. The Expert Advisor is based on a universal indicator that filters out market noise, works both in trending and non-trending market conditions. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades with a fixed or a percentage of profit. The Expert Advisor does not chase the price, and opens positions only when the pr
Elf Stability
Alexey Kapkov
Experts
Elf Stability It can work on 4 currency pairs at the same time. The automatic multi-currency trading adviser is able to adjust to any currency pair and time interval. It can be used both for quick balance raising and for safe and quiet trading. The Expert Advisor is based on a universal indicator that filters out market noises, works both in trending and non-trending market conditions. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades with a fixed or a percentage of profit. The Expert Advisor does no
Filter:
sebastian0815
666
sebastian0815 2020.09.22 12:35 
 

Basically the EA works quite well, the problem is that this version of the EA V4 is not compatible with some brokers because the position frequency is too high. I contacted the author and he was very helpful. He provided me with the new version V8, which works with my ECN brokers without any problems.

Artem Naumov
171
Artem Naumov 2020.09.07 14:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

isaewzaur
113
isaewzaur 2020.09.05 16:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vituat
25
Vituat 2020.08.11 12:06 
 

Хороший инструмент для ленивого дохода. Требует настройки как и любой сложный механизм. Автор оперативно помогает советами и консультациями. Алексею респект. Рекомендую.

PeterSwaby
1483
PeterSwaby 2019.06.15 14:32 
 

This is junk. It will create so many server requests that your broker will tell you that if you don't stop it your account will be blocked. I have tried this with several reputable Brokers and had the same problem. All Alexey says is use another broker. How many do I have to I have to try? One hundred perhaps?

Joby K
418
Joby K 2019.05.05 17:31 
 

ईए लेखक से दैनिक लाभ का समर्थन कर रहा है। मैं इस ईए की अत्यधिक अनुशंसा करता हूं

Evgenii Bazenko
849
Evgenii Bazenko 2019.04.16 15:57 
 

Отличный продукт и отличная поддержка автора!! Very good product and support!

Thanks.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2019.04.11 09:37 
 

Good EA making nice profit. Thanks to Alexey. He is very helpful.

8366338
20
8366338 2019.04.10 20:49 
 

Алексей , спасибо за ЕА ! Идеальные показатели! Пользуюсь почти месяц. Правда когда был брифинг чуть не слил мне депозит )) На новостях работает отлично. Стабильная ежедневная прибыль . Желательно сделать такой же для других валют )) Еще раз спасибо за ЕА и за помощь в подборе параметров !

Олег Ярошенко
39
Олег Ярошенко 2019.03.23 17:10 
 

Купил недавно этого робота,выбирал долго,очень много было протестировано и опробовано.Этот робот работает на реальном счету(до этого работал на демо счете)дает очень стабильную и надежную прибыль(а самое главное что очень маленькая просадка,можно использовать для разгона депозита или для агрессивной торговли).Алексей быстро отвечает на вопросы,помогает в настройке и подгонке под Ваши требования.Так что этот робот,это выгодное капиталовложение которое отобьется быстро и с хорошей прибылью,а дальше чистый доход.Рекомендую всем этого эксперта и этого продавца!!!

Reply to review