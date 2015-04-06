



REV is an Expert Advisor written after many years of studies and researches and it has been developed starting from one of the basic concepts of FOREX, that is the return of the price towards its own average (MEAN REVERSION). The system identifies, mainly, the areas of overbought/oversold with the RSI indicator, used in MultiTimeFrame mode, and tries to exploit the reversals of prices thanks to filters that do not allow market entries in moments of excessive volatility. IT IS A SYSTEM THAT OPENS A FEW POSITIONS PER MONTH, IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A ROBOT THAT OPENS TEN POSITIONS PER DAY THIS SYSTEM IS NOT FOR YOU!







In the case in which the market should go against our position the robot will open positions in mediation with a lottaggio predefined by the system and valid for all the exchanges of the forex. This mediation system is adjustable from the external settings and can also be disabled, but for greater efficiency I recommend leaving the settings at Default.





The StopLoss is provided but is not adjustable from the external settings as it is triggered following an excessive Drowdown, this is to avoid emptying the account.





The Expert is multicurrency and can be used on all FOREX exchanges, you only need to pay attention to the spread of exotic currencies because the TakeProfit is 10pips, so currencies with high spreads could significantly decrease your profit.

































MONEY MANAGEMENT will be FUNDAMENTAL, this system is designed to be profitable over the long term so it is mandatory not to exceed the maximum recommended fights.

I recommend closing the first open trades immediately when attaching the expert to the chart as the robot may not read the first data from the platform correctly.

Signal









INSTRUCTIONS





RsiLevelSell = 68





RsiLevelBuy =32





TakeProfit =10





MaxTrades (Martingale) = 3. The first trade opened by the EA is also included in this setting, so only 2 will be brokered.





Lots = READ BELOW*

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LOW RISK





0.05 for every 10,000 €/$

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MEDIUM RISK





0.1 for every 10.000 €/$

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HIGH RISK not recommended





0.15 for every 10,000 €/$













Step (Martingale in pips)





55 PIPS





FROM 0 to 5000 €/$

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35 PIPS





FROM 5000 to 10000€/$

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25 PIPS





ACCOUNTS OVER 10000€/$



