Tsi Ergodic William Blau

The Ergodic is an oscillator based on William Blau's True Strength Index, which is based on Momentum to which double smoothing has been applied.

100* EMA(EMA(Momentum) / EMA(EMA( |Momentum|))

The Ergodic adds a moving average to the TSI which will act as a Signal Line.

This oscillator can be used to identify trend reversal zones, or trend continuation phases.





VERY USEFUL WHEN USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE CURRENCY INDEX.





L' Ergodic è un oscillatore basato sul True Strenght Index di William Blau, il quale è basato sul Momentum a cui è stato applicato un doppio smoothing.





100* EMA(EMA(Momentum) / EMA(EMA( |Momentum|)





L' Ergodic aggiunge una media mobile al TSI la quale avrà la funzione di Signal Line.





Questo oscillatore può essere utilizzato per identificare zone di inversione del trend, o fasi di continuazione del Trend.





MOLTO UTILE SE UTILIZZATO ASSIEME AL CURRENCY INDEX