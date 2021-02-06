Tsi Ergodic William Blau

5

The Ergodic is an oscillator based on William Blau's True Strength Index, which is based on Momentum to which double smoothing has been applied.

100* EMA(EMA(Momentum) / EMA(EMA( |Momentum|))

The Ergodic adds a moving average to the TSI which will act as a Signal Line. 

This oscillator can be used to identify trend reversal zones, or trend continuation phases.


VERY USEFUL WHEN USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE CURRENCY INDEX.


L' Ergodic è un oscillatore basato sul True Strenght Index di William Blau, il quale è basato sul Momentum a cui è stato applicato un doppio smoothing.


100* EMA(EMA(Momentum) /  EMA(EMA( |Momentum|)


L' Ergodic aggiunge una media mobile al TSI la quale avrà la funzione di Signal Line. 


Questo oscillatore può essere utilizzato per identificare zone di inversione del trend, o fasi di continuazione del Trend.


MOLTO UTILE SE UTILIZZATO ASSIEME AL CURRENCY INDEX

Reviews 2
JacquesSQ9
20
JacquesSQ9 2021.12.08 09:02 
 

A recent addition to my quiver as far as my algorithm is concerned. It is firmly one of the 8 tools I use for every trade.

MARC-PRICE
14
MARC-PRICE 2021.10.06 20:52 
 

serious and reliable indicator 🔝

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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Currency Index Project Definitive Forex Project
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In the indicator there are EUR, USD, CAD, AUD, NZD,JPY, GBP ,CHF. The Currency Index Project is Forex study. Many people do not know the theoretical basis that drives currency exchange rates to move on the market. With this set of tools you will be able to have a more complete view of the entire market by analyzing not only the single currency of an exchange, but all the exchange rates that make up that currency by looking at a single window! The study assumes that all forex currencies are lin
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Currency Index Project USD
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USD INDEX The Currency Index Project is ONE part of a thorough Forex study. Many people do not know the theoretical basis that drives currency exchange rates to move on the market. With this set of tools you will be able to have a more complete view of the entire market by analyzing not only the single currency of an exchange, but all the exchange rates that make up that currency by looking at a single window! The indicator faithfully represents the real index of a single currency present in a
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Currency Index Project CAD
Simone Guidarini
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CAD INDEX The Currency Index Project is ONE part of a thorough Forex study. Many people do not know the theoretical basis that drives currency exchange rates to move on the market. With this set of tools you will be able to have a more complete view of the entire market by analyzing not only the single currency of an exchange, but all the exchange rates that make up that currency by looking at a single window! The indicator faithfully represents the real index of a single currency present in a
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Currency Index Project NZD
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NZD INDEX The Currency Index Project is ONE part of a thorough Forex study. Many people do not know the theoretical basis that drives currency exchange rates to move on the market. With this set of tools you will be able to have a more complete view of the entire market by analyzing not only the single currency of an exchange, but all the exchange rates that make up that currency by looking at a single window! The indicator faithfully represents the real index of a single currency present in a
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Moving average double smoothing
Simone Guidarini
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This pointer is supplied of a double smoothing in such way to succeed to be more reactive of a blunt Moving Average but without tracing the noises of bottom of the market. Its use will have to be exclusively turned to the search and to the identification of the trend in action (even if graphically it could seem an indicator that indicates an inversion of the prices) because   the first useful signal is had to the opening of the successive bar to that one that has made to invert the sense of the
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Currency Index Project GBP
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GBP INDEX The Currency Index Project is ONE part of a thorough Forex study. Many people do not know the theoretical basis that drives currency exchange rates to move on the market. With this set of tools you will be able to have a more complete view of the entire market by analyzing not only the single currency of an exchange, but all the exchange rates that make up that currency by looking at a single window! The indicator faithfully represents the real index of a single currency present in a
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Currency Index Project AUD
Simone Guidarini
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AUD INDEX The Currency Index Project is ONE part of a thorough Forex study. Many people do not know the theoretical basis that drives currency exchange rates to move on the market. With this set of tools you will be able to have a more complete view of the entire market by analyzing not only the single currency of an exchange, but all the exchange rates that make up that currency by looking at a single window! The indicator faithfully represents the real index of a single currency present in a
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Currency Index Project CHF
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Currency Index Project EUR
Simone Guidarini
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EUR INDEX The Currency Index Project is ONE part of a thorough Forex study. Many people do not know the theoretical basis that drives currency exchange rates to move on the market. With this set of tools you will be able to have a more complete view of the entire market by analyzing not only the single currency of an exchange, but all the exchange rates that make up that currency by looking at a single window! The indicator faithfully represents the real index of a single currency present in a
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Forex Rev
Simone Guidarini
Experts
REV is an Expert Advisor written after many years of studies and researches and it has been developed starting from one of the basic concepts of FOREX, that is the return of the price towards its own average (MEAN REVERSION). The system identifies, mainly, the areas of overbought/oversold with the RSI indicator, used in MultiTimeFrame mode, and tries to exploit the reversals of prices thanks to filters that do not allow market entries in moments of excessive volatility. IT IS A SYSTEM THAT OP
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JacquesSQ9
20
JacquesSQ9 2021.12.08 09:02 
 

A recent addition to my quiver as far as my algorithm is concerned. It is firmly one of the 8 tools I use for every trade.

MARC-PRICE
14
MARC-PRICE 2021.10.06 20:52 
 

serious and reliable indicator 🔝

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