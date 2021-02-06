Tsi Ergodic William Blau
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The Ergodic is an oscillator based on William Blau's True Strength Index, which is based on Momentum to which double smoothing has been applied.
100* EMA(EMA(Momentum) / EMA(EMA( |Momentum|))
The Ergodic adds a moving average to the TSI which will act as a Signal Line.
This oscillator can be used to identify trend reversal zones, or trend continuation phases.
VERY USEFUL WHEN USED IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE CURRENCY INDEX.
L' Ergodic è un oscillatore basato sul True Strenght Index di William Blau, il quale è basato sul Momentum a cui è stato applicato un doppio smoothing.
100* EMA(EMA(Momentum) / EMA(EMA( |Momentum|)
L' Ergodic aggiunge una media mobile al TSI la quale avrà la funzione di Signal Line.
Questo oscillatore può essere utilizzato per identificare zone di inversione del trend, o fasi di continuazione del Trend.
MOLTO UTILE SE UTILIZZATO ASSIEME AL CURRENCY INDEX
A recent addition to my quiver as far as my algorithm is concerned. It is firmly one of the 8 tools I use for every trade.