Currency Index Project NZD

5

NZD INDEX


The Currency Index Project is ONE part of a thorough Forex study. Many people do not know the theoretical basis that drives currency exchange rates to move on the market. With this set of tools you will be able to have a more complete view of the entire market by analyzing not only the single currency of an exchange, but all the exchange rates that make up that currency by looking at a single window!


The indicator faithfully represents the real index of a single currency present in an exchange rate. This is calculated from the dollar index with particular weighting factors.


For correct use, the broker used must have the following coins: "EURUSD" "USDJPY" "GBPUSD" "AUDUSD" "USDSEK" "USDCHF".


If even one of them is missing it will be impossible to perform the calculation and the indicator will not work.


This is a true market edge that allows you to evaluate which currency of a foreign exchange is moving the chart.


I recommend using it with Momentum or TSI.


Happy Trading!


Reviews 1
Abraham Correa
4751
Abraham Correa 2021.12.16 14:11 
 

Completely valid; most appreciated!

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Guang Jun Huang
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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REV is an Expert Advisor written after many years of studies and researches and it has been developed starting from one of the basic concepts of FOREX, that is the return of the price towards its own average (MEAN REVERSION). The system identifies, mainly, the areas of overbought/oversold with the RSI indicator, used in MultiTimeFrame mode, and tries to exploit the reversals of prices thanks to filters that do not allow market entries in moments of excessive volatility. IT IS A SYSTEM THAT OP
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Abraham Correa
4751
Abraham Correa 2021.12.16 14:11 
 

Completely valid; most appreciated!

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