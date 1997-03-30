StochFractal Trend Hunter

This Expert Advisor (EA) operates based on the Stochastic Oscillator and Fractal indicators, designed specifically to capture market trends efficiently. Additionally, the EA integrates Moving Average (MA) and MACD filters to help eliminate low-quality trades. This robot functions as a fully automatic trading system but also offers manual trading alerts if preferred. 

It also sets a global variable named "TradeSignal" that is set to 1 when a long trade is triggered and -1 when a sell trade is triggered. You can utilize this global variable in your own EA to modify this strategy or incorporate it into a more complex trading system without the need to rewrite this code.

Entry and Exit Rules:

Long Entry:

  • The EA allows the use of up to four Stochastic Oscillators (SO) with different parameters.

  • A long trade is triggered if all signal lines of the SO indicators are below the lower level input parameter within the lookback period.

  • A fractal low must appear within the past two candles for the long trade to be initiated.

Short Entry:

  • The conditions are similar to the long entry but in reverse: all SO signal lines must be above the upper level input parameter, and a fractal high should appear in the past two candles.

Stop Loss:

  • A fixed distance is set below the long entry or above the short entry signal.

Trailing Stop:

  • The trailing stop is dynamically adjusted based on the Daily ATR (Average True Range).

MA Filter:

  • When activated, the EA will only open a long trade if the current price is above the Moving Average.

MACD Filter:

  • When enabled, the EA will only initiate a long trade if the MACD signal line is higher than the MACD histogram bars.

This EA is a versatile tool that caters to both automated and manual trading strategies, offering flexibility and precision for traders looking to capitalize on market trends.

More from author
Custom Timeframe Chart Creator
Soroush Kheradmand
Utilities
Introducing our Expert Advisor (EA) that empowers you to create custom timeframes in MetaTrader 5, defined in seconds—from as short as 1 second. This EA generates a new symbol with your specified timeframe, updating with every tick. Utilize this symbol for real-time analysis, trading, and backtesting your strategies. Additionally, our EA allows you to adjust your chart's time zone independently of your broker's. Given that brokers operate across various time zones, their charts can differ. With
Camarilla Pivot Points and Central Pivot Range
Soroush Kheradmand
Indicators
Camarilla Pivot Points is a math-based price action analysis tool that generates potential   intraday support and resistance levels.  Pivot price values are stored in output buffers within this indicator, enabling any Expert Advisor to utilize this indicator's data for trading purposes. This indicator offers the potential for developing numerous strategies. To explore some of these strategies, please visit the following websites:  https://www.babypips.com/forexpedia/camarilla-pivot-points https:
Central Pivot Range and Camarilla Pivot Points
Soroush Kheradmand
Indicators
Camarilla Pivot Points is a math-based price action analysis tool that generates potential   intraday support and resistance levels.  Pivot price values are stored in output buffers within this indicator, enabling any Expert Advisor to utilize this indicator's data for trading purposes. This indicator offers the potential for developing numerous strategies. To explore some of these strategies, please visit the following websites:  https://www.babypips.com/forexpedia/camarilla-pivot-points https:
