Shark

Shark takes the time of sharp fluctuations as the entry snipe opportunity. By judging the direction and acceleration of the wave, the EA places orders quickly and exits when the acceleration drops and profits, without any hesitation. The holding time of each order ranges from 20 seconds to 5 minutes. While there is no guarantee that every order will be successful, in the long run, the EA is a profitable EA program. The success of each transaction is guaranteed on a large probability, while the risk of the transaction is minimized by the principle of small probability events and the risk is controlled. We believe that ensuring a high probability of success for each trade and allowing a low probability of failure is the golden rule for sustainable trading profits. When running the EA, you want your computer or server to have a high configuration and maintain a high speed network. Then your continued profitability will be feasible.

Shark is fully automated trading system on the most popular major currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY M5

results -> https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/635477

 

Advantages

       Trading results are visible

       Suitable for a rapid deposit boost.

       Risk is under control.

       Hold orders for a short time, each order strictly stoploss

 

Expert Advisor Parameters

MagicNumber - unique identifier of averaging orders. It must not coincide with the magic numbers of other EAs

StopLoss - the size of Stop Loss in pips

MinLots - the minmum lot to be opened by the EA in an averaging order

MaxLots - the maximum lot to be opened by the EA in an averaging order

Risk - Percent of the EA to use for risk control.

FixedLots – you choose fixed lots for trader.

UseMM –  Use money management or fixed lot size.  If Choose true, means that you use the money management, Lots will increased as the growth of the money, if you choose to false, it means lots will fixed.


