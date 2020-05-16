EchoSonic Model
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
EchoSonic V1.0
- EchoSonic is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale
- EchoSonic double Strategy , Night trade and Full day trade
General Recommendations
- The
minimum deposit is 300 USD,
- Recomend low spread pair
- The best on EURUSD
- Time Frame M5 ,H1
Input parameters
The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes
- DrawDown_Filter: Active if set true, the EA not entry more trade when DrawDown reach certain level below.
- MaxDrawDown(%): Maximum Draw Down Level that make EA stop open new trade
- Risk: Risk percentage to calculate lotsize
- Use_Breakeven: Active Breakeven function.
- Use_TradingTime: Active Trading Time filter, this function will define the session when the EA open first trade.
- Open_Trade_Time_Start: Time to start open trade
- Open_Trade_Time_End: Time end
- End_Day_Close: This function to close the trade at the end of day incase we don't want to keep to overnight.
- DrawDown_Alert: EA
send alert to email/push notification to your phone when DD reached Level below.
- DrawDown_Alert_Level: The
DD Level when EA send alert.
- SendMailMode: Send
email mode
- SendNotificationMode: Send/Push
notification to your phone
- AlertMode: Sound alert on MT4