EchoSonic Model

EchoSonic V1.0


  • EchoSonic is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale
  • EchoSonic double Strategy , Night trade and Full day trade

General Recommendations

  • The minimum deposit is 300 USD,
  • Recomend low spread pair
  • The best on EURUSD
  • Time Frame M5 ,H1

Input parameters

The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes

  • DrawDown_Filter: Active if set true, the EA not entry more trade when DrawDown reach certain level below.
  • MaxDrawDown(%): Maximum Draw Down Level that make EA stop open new trade
  • Risk: Risk percentage to calculate lotsize
  • Use_Breakeven: Active Breakeven function.
  • Use_TradingTime: Active Trading Time filter, this function will define the session when the EA open first trade.
  • Open_Trade_Time_Start: Time to start open trade
  • Open_Trade_Time_End: Time end
  • End_Day_Close: This function to close the trade at the end of day incase we don't want to keep to overnight.
  • DrawDown_Alert: EA send alert to email/push notification to your phone when DD reached Level below.
  • DrawDown_Alert_Level: The DD Level when EA send alert.
  • SendMailMode: Send email mode
  • SendNotificationMode: Send/Push notification to your phone
  • AlertMode: Sound alert on MT4






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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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