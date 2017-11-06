Check Execution

1

This script will show you information about the execution speed of market orders.

Instruction

1. Press "File/Open Data Folder"

2. Copy the log-files from ../Logs to ../MQL5/Files

3. Run the CheckExec script on EURUSD chart, for example

4. Select parameters:

  • AllOrders - check execution time of all market orders for EURUSD,
  • OpenOrders - check execution time of market orders which where used to open positions on EURUSD,
  • CloseOrders - check execution time of market orders which where used to close positions on EURUSD.

The result will be displayed at the top left corner of the chart.

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Daily Trading Limiter
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (8)
Utilities
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
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The script simulates a random price walk and saves it to a CSV file. This file can be used to create charts of random price walk. How to create custom symbols you can read here . Script Settings: SymName - The name of the CSV file that will be saved in MQL5/Files. HistoryDepth - The number of minutes to simulate a random price walk. StartFrom - At which price the simulation will start. VolaCycle - Mode simulates intraday volatility. The pictures show the recommended settings for a cu
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Комфорт Мебельная
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Комфорт Мебельная 2025.06.26 09:14 
 

Скрипт не работает, продавец молчит

Ivan Zaidenberg
4777
Reply from developer Ivan Zaidenberg 2025.07.22 08:05
Связался с покупателем и мы выяснили, что для торговли он использует отложенные ордера, но скрипт предназначен для анализа скорости исполнения рыночных ордеров (это указано в описании продукта).
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