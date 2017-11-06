Check Execution
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 11 January 2021
- Activations: 7
This script will show you information about the execution speed of market orders.
Instruction
1. Press "File/Open Data Folder"
2. Copy the log-files from ../Logs to ../MQL5/Files
3. Run the CheckExec script on EURUSD chart, for example
4. Select parameters:
- AllOrders - check execution time of all market orders for EURUSD,
- OpenOrders - check execution time of market orders which where used to open positions on EURUSD,
- CloseOrders - check execution time of market orders which where used to close positions on EURUSD.
The result will be displayed at the top left corner of the chart.
Скрипт не работает, продавец молчит