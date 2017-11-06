This script will show you information about the execution speed of market orders.

Instruction

1. Press "File/Open Data Folder"

2. Copy the log-files from ../Logs to ../MQL5/Files

3. Run the CheckExec script on EURUSD chart, for example

4. Select parameters:

AllOrders - check execution time of all market orders for EURUSD,

- check execution time of all market orders for EURUSD, OpenOrders - check execution time of market orders which where used to open positions on EURUSD,

- check execution time of market orders which where used to open positions on EURUSD, CloseOrders - check execution time of market orders which where used to close positions on EURUSD.

The result will be displayed at the top left corner of the chart.