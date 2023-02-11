Ticker Symbol Watermark
- Utilities
- Leonardo Sposina
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 11 February 2023
- Activations: 5
This utility tool draws the ticker symbol and timeframe information as a watermark in the background of the chart. It may come in handy if you have multiple charts on the screen at the same time.
Inputs:
- Font Name: You can change text font by typing in the name of your favorite font installed on your operating system. (e.g.: Verdana, Palatino Linotype, Roboto, etc...)
- Font Color: You can choose your favorite from the available colors or type in a custom RGB color (values from 0 to 255, e.g.: 100, 128, 255).
- Font Size: Automatically adjusted as you resize the chart window. Defaults to 65.