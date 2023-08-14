Silver Bullet Indicator

1

Introducing the revolutionary ICT Silver Bullet Strategy Indicator for MT5, a groundbreaking tool designed to usher in a new era of trading for beginners and experienced traders alike. This advanced indicator seamlessly translates the intricate ICT Silver Bullet strategy into a simplified visual representation on your charts, offering not just comprehension but a path to profitable trading.

A Strategy Simplified: Navigating the complexities of the ICT Silver Bullet strategy has never been easier. Our indicator condenses the intricacies of this powerful strategy into an intuitive visual format, allowing beginners to grasp the nuances and core concepts effortlessly. No longer will the ICT Silver Bullet strategy remain confined to the realm of experts; with this indicator, anyone can unlock its potential.

Real-Time Strategy Application: Experience the strategy in action as our indicator provides real-time alerts when Fair Value Gaps emerge during the three key trading sessions outlined in the ICT Silver Bullet strategy. This ensures that traders are not only empowered with the knowledge of the strategy but are guided towards optimal trading opportunities as they unfold. Imagine having a trusted partner alerting you to the right moments to execute trades - that's the power of our MT5 indicator.

A Bridge to Profits: The ICT Silver Bullet Strategy Indicator transforms the journey from understanding to application. Beginners can now seamlessly transition from theory to live trading, leveraging the insights provided by the indicator to make informed decisions. Say goodbye to the steep learning curve - our indicator serves as a bridge connecting traders to profitable opportunities.

INPUTS

  1. MaxBars
  2. GMT Offset
  3. Swing Settings
  4. Show SB Session
  5. Session Color
  6. Bullish FVG color
  7. Bearish FVG color
  8. Color Opacity
  9. Extend
  10. Target Mode
  11. Support
  12. Resistance
  13. Alert (New FVG)
  14. Alert only for Confirmed FVG


Features That Make a Difference:

  • Clear visual representation of the ICT Silver Bullet strategy on your MT5 charts.
  • Real-time alerts for Fair Value Gap occurrences during the designated trading sessions.
  • Unparalleled ease of use, catering to traders of all skill levels.
  • Customizable settings to align with your personal trading preferences.
  • User-friendly interface for seamless navigation and efficient execution of trades.

Elevate Your Trading Experience: Gone are the days of wrestling with complex strategies or deciphering intricate charts. The ICT Silver Bullet Strategy Indicator empowers you to harness the potential of a revered strategy without breaking a sweat. Whether you're a novice trader seeking a reliable entry point or a seasoned pro aiming for enhanced accuracy, our indicator is the ultimate tool to elevate your trading experience.

Join the Ranks of Successful Traders: Embrace the future of trading with the ICT Silver Bullet Strategy Indicator for MT5. Become part of a community of traders who are maximizing their potential by simplifying the complex. Unlock the power of the ICT Silver Bullet strategy, and let our indicator guide you towards trading success, one alert at a time.

Embark on a journey where profitability meets simplicity - the ICT Silver Bullet Strategy Indicator is your gateway to confident and successful trading. Don't miss out on this opportunity to transform your trading career - grab your copy today and step into a new era of trading excellence.


Thomas Knudsen
507
Thomas Knudsen 2023.08.18 16:21 
 

Repaints... Clears the FVG when they are broken in the opposite direction. So it looks good in the past, but trading this as in the future does not work. Request a refund...

Reply to review