Doji Hedge EA

The Robot was designed by myself and works already on live accounts.





The Software is ready to trade straight away . My preferred time frame is the the 5 min chart.





You have the options to select the Spread filter as well as the time filter.

The robot works on all Currency Pairs and all Time Frames. The higher the Frame so higher the possibility of the trade accuracy. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum success and good trading results

Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading everyone Thank you



