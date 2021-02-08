CapitalSec

Risk Reward Calculator Indicator TRADERWE FOREX SL 1 (1) Utilities

If you are looking for an indicator in the purest Tradingview style to plot your trades with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) as well as the entry point on the chart, Risk Reward Indicator is your indicator for Metatrader 4. This indicator, among many other functions, allows you to draw and simulate operations, as well as the risk ratio (RB) benefit and the pips that you can win or lose in that operation. In addition, this indicator includes a calculator where you can indicate the % of ris