CapitalSec

Simple Order and Risk Management Tool.

Secure your profits and protect your capital!


Features

  1. Visual Stoploss, TakeProfit Levels (Hotkey: SHIFT+M)
    • Visual Pending Order Level (Hotkey: SHIFT+P)
      • 5 Custom LotSizes for Open Orders (Each lotsize has a corresponding hotkey)
        • This requires that an SL level is previously set
      • Automatic Partial Close 
        • Expert will automatically close partial positions in when it reaches a target profit level. 
      • Automatic Stoploss to Breakeven
        • Expert will automatically set your stoploss to breakeven level (or with an offset) in order to protect and prevent drawdowns.
      • Set orders to breakeven (Hotkey SHIFT+B)
      • Close all open orders (Hotkey SHIFT+C)
      • Partially close half open orders (Hotkey SHIFT+H)

      Inputs: 

      • EnableAutoPartial - set this to true to enable the automatic partial closing feature when it reaches the AutoPartialLevel
      • AutoPartialLevel - expert will trigger the partial close when your position is in profits and hits this level
      • AutoPartialPercentage - expert will use this level to determine how much of the open position will be close. 
      • EnableAutoBreakeven - set this to true to enable the automatic SL to breakeven when it hits the AutoBreakevenLevel
      • AutoBreakevenLevel - expert will set your stoploss to breakeven position + the offset. 
      • BreakevenOffset - you can configure this level to add an extra number of pips (usually to cover commissions)
      • OpenOrder_X_LotSize - Pressing SHIFT + Number will open an order based on the configured lotsize.

      How to prepare Stoploss and TakeProfit levels

      1. Press SHIFT+M once to make the SL (red) line appear
      2. Press SHIFT+M again to make the TP (green) line appear
      3. Press SHIFT+M again to clear both SL and TP lines

      How to open a trade at Market Execution

      1. Prepare StopLoss (Optional: Set TP level)
      2. To open a trade – press SHIFT+1 (this will open a lotsize based on OpenOrder_1_LotSize)
        • It will open a BUY when the SL is set below the current price
        • It will open a SELL when the SL is set above the current price

      How to open a Pending Order

      1. Prepare StopLoss (Optional: Set TP level)
      2. Prepare Pending Order level - press SHIFT+P to make the pending (blue) line appear, drag to desired level
      3. To open a trade – press SHIFT+1 (this will open a lotsize based on OpenOrder_1_LotSize)
        • It will open a BUY STOP when the current price is above the SL and below the blue line
        • It will open a SELL STOP when the current price is below the SL and above the blue line

      Manual Controls

      • Press SHIFT+B to set all orders to breakeven
      • Press SHIFT+H to partially close HALF of the open orders
      • Press SHIFT+C to fully close all open orders

      Sample scenario for AutoPartial

      EnableAutoPartial = true
      AutoPartialLevel = 100
      AutoPartialPercentage = 75 

      If you have an open position of 1 Lot, when it goes to profits of 10 pips, 0.75 lot will be closed and you will be left with a 0.25 lot open position.

      Sample scenario for AutoBreakeven

      EnableAutoBreakeven = true
      AutoBreakevenLevel = 90
      AutoBreakevenOffset = 10.0

      If you have an open position and when it goes to profits of 9 pips, the SL will be moved to +1 pip


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      Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
      5 (8)
      Utilities
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      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.82 (22)
      Utilities
      Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
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      Tola Moses Hector
      Utilities
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      Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      Utilities
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      VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.85 (61)
      Utilities
      Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
      Custom Alerts AIO MT4
      Daniel Stein
      Utilities
      Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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      Lukas Roth
      4.88 (42)
      Utilities
      MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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