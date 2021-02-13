Bill William Trade Zone

For those who are fans of Bill William's strategy, here it is the Trade Zone indicator filled with alerts and a better coloring system and EA ready (BUY & SELL buffers).

And for those who don't know Bill Williams work, search Amazon for the title "Trading Chaos: Maximize Profits with Proven Technical Techniques".

This indicator internally uses the widely known Awesome Oscillator along with the Accelerator indicator, and when both are aligned it lights up the candles signaling a probable strong and good market direction.





HOW TO "READ" THIS INDICATOR

When the Awesome Oscillator is aligned in the same direction of the Accelerator indicator the candles light up (Blue for a Bullish market and Red for a Bearish market - colors as customizable). In a Uptrend or Downtrend there are optional colors that can be used to identify bullish and bearish candles so the trader can precisely identify what is happening in the market. More details in the screenshots below...

Does it repaint? Yes, sometimes, when the internal oscillators are on the edge of the zero-line and the market is changing from bullish to bearish and vice-versa.







SETTINGS

Candle Colors for BUY & SELL pressure.

Separate colors for bullish and bearish candles within the BUY & SELL pressure.



Turn ON/OFF alerts: On-Screen, by Mail, by Mobile (MT5 app)

Prefix message to be used in the Alerts.

Wait time between repeating alerts.



Do you want to try it for yourself, live into your assets? Download the DEMO version here: Bill William's Trade Zone DEMO * Due to the new MQL5 policy developers cannot provide DEMO versions to the general public here in this website anymore.







Buffers to use on your EA:

#7 - BUY buffer, containing the Ask price at the moment

#8 - SELL buffer, containing the Bid price at the moment











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