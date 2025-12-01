Trend Catalyst Pro
- Indicators
- Marco Scherer
- Version: 1.0
Professional Multi-Trend Indicator with 7-fold Confirmation, Smart Alerts, News Overview, and Integrated Dashboard for MetaTrader 5.
Trend Catalyst Pro combines the signals from seven proven market indicators into a single, clear score. Instead of analyzing each indicator individually, you get a visible result on the chart candle:
- Arrows and text such as "6/7 LONG" or "7/7 SHORT"
- Color-coded candles based on signal strength
- A dashboard showing all values clearly in real-time
- A news line showing when the next strong movement due to news may occur
The goal is clear: Less guessing, more objective confirmation, clearer decisions.
How the 7-Point Trend Score Works
Each candle is evaluated based on seven components. For each bullish condition, there's a point on the Long side; for each bearish condition, a point on the Short side. The result is a score from 0 to 7.
The following are used:
ADX with +DI and −DI
ADX measures whether a trend is present at all. Above a value of 25, the market is considered "trending."
If +DI is above −DI, one point flows in the bullish direction; if −DI is on top, it counts for Short.
Advantage: You preferably trade where there's real movement in the market, instead of struggling in sideways phases.
CCI (Commodity Channel Index)
CCI above 100 indicates strong buying pressure, below −100 indicates strong selling pressure.
This filters out weak counter-movements and focuses on clear extremes.
DeMarker
DeMarker shows whether the market is overbought or oversold without only looking at closing prices.
Values above 0.6 favor Long, below 0.4 favor Short.
Very helpful for recognizing turning points early before they become obvious in the price chart.
ROC (Rate of Change)
ROC measures the speed of price change.
If the value is above 100, upward dynamics dominate; if below, downward dynamics dominate.
This shows whether a trend is gaining or losing momentum.
MACD (Main Line)
MACD above zero means the short-term average is above the long-term, indicating a bullish environment.
MACD below zero indicates bearish market phases.
This gives you a clean picture of the medium-term trend.
RSI
RSI above 50 counts as bullish, below 50 as bearish.
Not a simple overbought/oversold gimmick, but a clear separation of market sentiment.
AC (Awesome Accelerator)
Measures market acceleration.
Above zero means positive momentum force dominates; below zero means downward momentum dominates.
You see whether a trend is gaining or losing strength.
The more of these components point in the same direction, the higher the score and the stronger the signal.
Visual Signals Directly in the Chart
Arrows for Entries
The indicator draws Long and Short arrows directly on the candle.
Next to the arrow, the score is automatically displayed, such as "5/7", "6/7", or "7/7".
You determine the score at which arrows appear via MinScoreForArrow.
Candle Coloring by Score
5 out of 7, 6 out of 7, and 7 out of 7 are marked with different color levels on the candle.
You recognize at a glance how "strong" the trend confirmation currently is without having to read numbers.
Smart Alerts That Don't Spam
Trend Catalyst Pro stores the last direction and the last score of triggered alerts. A new alert is only sent when:
- The direction changes from Long to Short or from Short to Long, or
- The score becomes stronger in the same direction, for example from 5 to 6 or from 6 to 7.
Notifications are possible as:
- Sound in the terminal
- Push to mobile
- Email, if desired
You separately set the score at which the alert should be triggered (MinScoreForAlert). This allows you to selectively filter only the strongest setups.
News Line and Calendar Integration
Through the built-in MQL5 calendar, Trend Catalyst Pro automatically searches for upcoming news events for the currencies you want.
- You set the minimum importance: only medium, high, or both.
- You define which currencies are relevant, for example USD, EUR, GBP.
- The indicator draws a vertical line at the next important news and shows title, currency, and time.
This way you can already see in the chart when it might become critical and can decide whether you really want to enter before news.
Dashboard with Real-Time Overview
The dashboard shows you:
- Symbol and timeframe
- Next news event with remaining time in minutes
- Individual values of ADX, CCI, DeMarker, ROC, MACD, RSI, and AC including evaluation
- Total score Bullish versus Bearish
- Current state: Long signal, Short signal, or Wait
If desired, you can minimize the dashboard if you prefer a clean chart view. You control position, size, and start state via the inputs.
Important Advantages in Practical Use
- Works on any market and any timeframe
- Combines seven logical confirmations into one clear score
- Saves time because you don't have to check each indicator individually
- Helps block out excessive emotions and objectify decisions
- Supports trend followers as well as breakout and reversal traders
Trend Catalyst Pro doesn't take away your thinking, but it provides you with a structured, objective basis for your trading. Those who want to trade systematically need clear criteria. This is exactly what this indicator delivers.
Note
Trend Catalyst Pro is an indicator for MetaTrader 5. You can use it on any symbol and any timeframe, from M1 to MN. It's suitable for both manual trading and as a logical basis for your own Expert Advisors.
