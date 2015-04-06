Feel the Power MT4

Feel the Power, is a trading system that uses fractals an levels of price to determine market corrections.

Feel the Power , is a system that detects an entry point and initiates an operational algorithm whit multilot algorithm.

This algorithm is different if the input is correct or wrong.

From the inputs you can control the initial lot of the algorithm, if the trade goes against you the lotage is maintained to the control power, but if it goes in your favor the lotage is increased to improve your profit.


You can download the demo and test it yourself. 

Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. 

Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:


Magic Number:  Magic Number of the EA.

Control Power: Number of order to start increasing the lot

Manual_Lot: Initial Lot of the Algorithm. (It is not the lot of the first order of the algorithm, which will be double the lot indicated in this field).


Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.  



------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now 








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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Mars 1 is a Box Break is a powerful indicator of Break Zone for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading Arrow Entr
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Curiosity 13 Break Pattern
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Curiosity  13 Break Pattern  It is an advanced trading system, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity  13 Break Pattern  have more than 70 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity  13 Break Pattern    is a  Break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed f
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Mars 2 The Wall Indicator
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Mars 2 is a Oscilator indicator. I s a powerful indicator of  TREND  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading A
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Mars 3 Route 66 indicator
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Mars 3 is a Tren indicator. I s a powerful indicator of  TREND  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading Arrow
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Marta Gonzalez
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Mars 4 The Trend Colors
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Mars 4 TREND COLORS: is a Tren indicator. I s a powerful indicator of  TREND  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades,  PAINTING THE CANDLES OF COLOR IN FUNCTION OF THE SENSE OF TREND  .This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading
Curiosity 4 Trend Colors EA
Marta Gonzalez
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Mars 5 The Snake
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Mars 5     is a powerful indicator of   TREND   for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading Arrow Entry Alerts Pop
Curiosity 5 The Snake
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Curiosity 5 The Snake  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 5 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 5 The Snake is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms d
Mars 6 The Perfect Wave
Marta Gonzalez
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Mars 6 is a  Oscillators  indicator  is a powerful indicator of  Break Zone  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing T
Curiosity 6 The Perfect Wave
Marta Gonzalez
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Curiosity 6 The Perfect Wave  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 6 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 6 The Perfect Wave is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. Th
Mars 7 River
Marta Gonzalez
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Mars 7 is a    Trend indicator  is a powerful indicator of TREND CHANGE  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Tradi
Curiosity 7 The river EA
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Curiosity 7 The River  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 7 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 7 The River is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms d
Mars 8 M 100
Marta Gonzalez
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Mars 8  is a TREND indicator is a powerful indicator of TREND DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For
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Curiosity 8 M100  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 8 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 8 M100 is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed
Mars 9 F 4
Marta Gonzalez
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Mars 9   is a TREND indicator is a powerful indicator of TREND DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. F
Curiosity 9 F 4
Marta Gonzalez
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Curiosity 9 F4  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 9 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 9 F4 is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for t
Mars 10 The Bars Signal
Marta Gonzalez
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Mars 10   is a  Oscillators  indicator is a powerful indicator of CHANGE DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates
Curiosity 10 The Bars Signals
Marta Gonzalez
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Curiosity 10 The Bars Signals  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 10 The Bars Signals have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 10 The Bars Signals is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customizatio
Mars 11 The Candle Signal
Marta Gonzalez
2.33 (3)
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Mars 11   is a  Trend  indicator is a powerful indicator of FOLLOW DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal.
Curiosity 11 The Candle Signal
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.  Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.   Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  cu
Mars 12 The Pullback Signal
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 12   is a  Pullback  indicator is a powerful indicator of Pullback trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal.
Cusiosity 12 The Pullback Signal
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Cusiosity    12 The Pullback Signal    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.   Cusiosity  12 The Pullback Signal   have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of chan
Mars 13 The Break Pattern
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 13  is a Break   indicator is a powerful indicator of Pattern trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For
Mars 14 The Trend Signal
Marta Gonzalez
5 (1)
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Mars  14  is a Break indicator is a powerful indicator of Pattern trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For M
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