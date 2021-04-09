Fully Customizable 6 Band VWAP

6-BAND VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price)


Fully customized and EA-friendly VWAP Bands Indicator.



Main Features:

Choose the period of VWAP calculation reset (Daily, Weekly or Monthly): For day trading use the Daily VWAP, and for longer term analysis use the Weekly or Monthly calculations.

Choose how many bands (deviations) you want to show, up to 6. Choose zero to display only the main VWAP line.

Fine adjustment of the deviation of the bands: Find the best band’s deviation for the instruments you trade and adjust accordingly.

Customize line colors, style and width according to your chart preferences.



Easy integration with Expert Advisors (EA)

Easy access of the indicator’s data using the iCustom() and CopyBuffer() functions.


PARAMETER’S GUIDE

Time Period Type (Timeframe in which the calculations are reset)

0 = Daily
1 = Weekly
2 = Monthly


Indicator’s Buffer Map (Choose the line you want to access)

0 = Main VWAP line
1 = First upper band
2 = First lower band
3 = Second upper band
4 = Second lower band
5 = Third upper band
6 = Third lower band
7 = Fourth upper band
8 = Fourth lower band
9 = Fifth upper band
10 = Fifth lower band
11 = Sixth upper band
12 = Sixth lower band


  

Examples:


// Get the current value of the main (central) line from the Daily VWAP

   double array[];
   
   int handle = iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"YourIndicatorFolder\\KCIA VWAP6.ex5",0);  
   
   CopyBuffer(handle,0,0,1,array);






// Get the last 20 values of the 3rd upper band of the Monthly VWAP:

   double array[];   

   int handle = iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"YourIndicatorFolder\\KCIA VWAP6.ex5",2);

   CopyBuffer(handle,5,0,20,array);


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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Siarhei Vashchylka
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Eduardo Fernando Teixeira
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The Didi Index is an indicator that helps in the identification of the so called “Didi Needles” (Agulhada do Didi), a method created by the experienced Brazilian trader Odir Aguiar (Didi). DIDI NEEDLES EXPLAINED The concept of the needles is simple: 3 moving averages are added to the chart (by default 3, 8 and 20 periods, simple mode), and whenever all 3 averages pass simultaneously inside the real body of a candle, the needling occurs. It was named after the movement of passing a thread throu
Price Distance from Moving Average
Eduardo Fernando Teixeira
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Moving Average Distance Indicator The “Moving Average Distance Indicator” calculates the difference between the instrument's price and the moving average of your choice, showing this difference in percentage values ​​or in price. In other words, it indicates how far the price is from the moving average. What is it for? The great advantage of this indicator is the ease to compare movement expansions that occurred in the past, at different price levels, as the indicator works in a levelled wa
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Relative Strength Ratio (RSR) The Relative Strength Ratio (RSR) indicator compares the performance of one security against another, dividing the base security by the comparative security, and showing the ratio of this division in a line c hart. This indicator is also known as the Relative Strength indicator, Price Relative , or Relative Strength Comparative .  It is one of the main tools for Intermarket Analysis professionals, to help them identify Sector Rotations and other global relationship
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Eduardo Fernando Teixeira
Indicators
3-BAND VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) Fully customized and EA-friendly VWAP Bands Indicator MAIN FEATURES:  Choose the period of the VWAP calculation reset (Daily, Weekly or Monthly): For day trading use the Daily VWAP, and for longer term analysis use the Weekly or Monthly calculations. Fine adjustment of the deviation of the bands: Find the best band’s deviation for the instruments you trade and adjust accordingly. Customize line colors, style and width according to your chart p
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