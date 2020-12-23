Adn MT5 Indicator

DNA is an indicator that allows us to operate both in favor of a trend and a pullback.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.

Trend trading is above zero and pullback trading is below zero.

The direction of the operation is marked by the color of the line.

If the line is green it corresponds to purchases.

If the line is red it corresponds to sales.


For example, if the green line is above zero and growing, we will have an uptrend operation.

If the red line is above zero and growing we will have a downward trend.

If the green line is below zero and turns to return to zero we are facing a sign of a pullback in the downtrend.

If the red line is below zero and turns back to zero we are facing a pullback signal in the bullish trend.


------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


For any questions you can write me a message


Try the FREE demo now


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Marta Gonzalez
Experts
ORION  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions ORION       It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      ORION . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the demo and test
Pulsar EA MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Pulsar  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions. Pulsar    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.       NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  PULSAR . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Mars 1 Box Break
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Indicators
Mars 1 is a Box Break is a powerful indicator of Break Zone for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading Arrow Entr
Mars 15 Break Channel
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 15  is a Break   indicator is a powerful indicator of Pattern trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For M
Curiosity 13 Break Pattern
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Curiosity  13 Break Pattern  It is an advanced trading system, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity  13 Break Pattern  have more than 70 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity  13 Break Pattern    is a  Break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed f
Curiosity 1 Box Break EA
Marta Gonzalez
5 (1)
Experts
Curiosity 1 box break It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 1 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 1 box break  is a break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms d
Mars 2 The Wall Indicator
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 2 is a Oscilator indicator. I s a powerful indicator of  TREND  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading A
Curiosity 2 The Wall EA
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Curiosity 2 THE WALL  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 2 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 2 THE WALL  is a break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms de
Mars 3 Route 66 indicator
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 3 is a Tren indicator. I s a powerful indicator of  TREND  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading Arrow
Curiosity 3 Route 66 EA
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Curiosity 3 Route 66  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 3 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 3 route 66  is a break system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms de
Mars 4 The Trend Colors
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 4 TREND COLORS: is a Tren indicator. I s a powerful indicator of  TREND  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades,  PAINTING THE CANDLES OF COLOR IN FUNCTION OF THE SENSE OF TREND  .This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading
Curiosity 4 Trend Colors EA
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Curiosity 4 Trend Colors  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 4 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 4 Trend Colors is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algori
Mars 5 The Snake
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 5     is a powerful indicator of   TREND   for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading Arrow Entry Alerts Pop
Curiosity 5 The Snake
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Curiosity 5 The Snake  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 5 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 5 The Snake is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms d
Mars 6 The Perfect Wave
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 6 is a  Oscillators  indicator  is a powerful indicator of  Break Zone  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing T
Curiosity 6 The Perfect Wave
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Curiosity 6 The Perfect Wave  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 6 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 6 The Perfect Wave is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. Th
Mars 7 River
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 7 is a    Trend indicator  is a powerful indicator of TREND CHANGE  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Tradi
Curiosity 7 The river EA
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Curiosity 7 The River  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 7 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 7 The River is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms d
Mars 8 M 100
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 8  is a TREND indicator is a powerful indicator of TREND DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For
Curiosity 8 THE M100
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Curiosity 8 M100  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 8 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 8 M100 is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed
Mars 9 F 4
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 9   is a TREND indicator is a powerful indicator of TREND DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. F
Curiosity 9 F 4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Curiosity 9 F4  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 9 have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 9 F4 is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for t
Mars 10 The Bars Signal
Marta Gonzalez
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Mars 10   is a  Oscillators  indicator is a powerful indicator of CHANGE DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates
Curiosity 10 The Bars Signals
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Curiosity 10 The Bars Signals  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Curiosity 10 The Bars Signals have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  Curiosity 10 The Bars Signals is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customizatio
Mars 11 The Candle Signal
Marta Gonzalez
2.33 (3)
Indicators
Mars 11   is a  Trend  indicator is a powerful indicator of FOLLOW DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal.
Curiosity 11 The Candle Signal
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.  Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.   Curiosity 11 The Candle Signals  is a Trend system of trade with different algorithm of trade mode.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  cu
Mars 12 The Pullback Signal
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 12   is a  Pullback  indicator is a powerful indicator of Pullback trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal.
Cusiosity 12 The Pullback Signal
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Cusiosity    12 The Pullback Signal    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.   Cusiosity  12 The Pullback Signal   have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of chan
Mars 13 The Break Pattern
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 13  is a Break   indicator is a powerful indicator of Pattern trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For
Mars 14 The Trend Signal
Marta Gonzalez
5 (1)
Indicators
Mars  14  is a Break indicator is a powerful indicator of Pattern trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For M
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