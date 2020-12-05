Bombi lite

5

Bombi is a fully automated Algorithmic Expert Advisor with multi-Strategies based on our IA optimization on different traditional strategies such as moving average , Ichimoku ,ADX, ... ,You are able to choose any one of the strategies or using all of them same as default setting together. 

Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/940345

Telegram group: https://t.me/BomberExpert
This EA is optimised for EURUSD on M15 time frame based on default setting .  


You can find the full Version on Bombi PRO 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58526


:::::::::::::::Requirement & Recommendations::::::::::::::: 

  • Please send us private message for better support.

    Account Type : ECN

  • Currency pairs: EURUSD  ( you can make backtest on other pairs but not recommended to use)

  • Time frame : 15 Min ( M15)

  • Leverage: No limitation

  • Min. Deposit : 300$

  • VPS to maintain internet connection.

  • Low spread : less than 10 

  • Stop Level for EURUSD : Less than 20 


:::::::::::::::Parameters & Set Files:::::::::::::::

Money Management ---------------------

Pip Profit : Order TP based on Pips.

Risk : The money management formula ( (Account balance /100000 )*Risk )

Grid size : Distance between orders.

Multiplier : Coefficient of lot size for next order.

Secondary variavles  ---------------------

Use SL And TP : TRUE/FALSE ( if you use true then you need to set SL and TP from first order)

Sl : Stop loss

TP : Take profit 

Level : Total number of orders.

Magic : magic number for using different EAs on currency.

Stealthmode : TRUE/FALSE ( if you want to hide the next orders from brokers you can use True option to hide orders )


Useful Links & articles: 








Reviews 1
tohid bagheri
38
tohid bagheri 2020.12.10 08:05 
 

very good expert

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Experts
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AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
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Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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tohid bagheri
38
tohid bagheri 2020.12.10 08:05 
 

very good expert

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