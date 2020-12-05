Bombi lite
- Experts
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- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 22 January 2022
- Activations: 5
Bombi is a fully automated Algorithmic Expert Advisor with multi-Strategies based on our IA optimization on different traditional strategies such as moving average , Ichimoku ,ADX, ... ,You are able to choose any one of the strategies or using all of them same as default setting together.
Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/940345Telegram group: https://t.me/BomberExpert
|This EA is optimised for EURUSD on M15 time frame based on default setting .
You can find the full Version on Bombi PRO
:::::::::::::::Requirement & Recommendations:::::::::::::::
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Please send us private message for better support.
Account Type : ECN
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Currency pairs: EURUSD ( you can make backtest on other pairs but not recommended to use)
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Time frame : 15 Min ( M15)
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Leverage: No limitation
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Min. Deposit : 300$
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VPS to maintain internet connection.
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Low spread : less than 10
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Stop Level for EURUSD : Less than 20
:::::::::::::::Parameters & Set Files:::::::::::::::
Money Management ---------------------
Pip Profit : Order TP based on Pips.
Risk : The money management formula ( (Account balance /100000 )*Risk )
Grid size : Distance between orders.
Multiplier : Coefficient of lot size for next order.
Secondary variavles ---------------------
Use SL And TP : TRUE/FALSE ( if you use true then you need to set SL and TP from first order)
Sl : Stop loss
TP : Take profit
Level : Total number of orders.
Magic : magic number for using different EAs on currency.
Stealthmode : TRUE/FALSE ( if you want to hide the next orders from brokers you can use True option to hide orders )
Useful Links & articles:
- HOW TO TEST A TRADING ROBOT BEFORE BUYING
- HOW TO PURCHASE A TRADING ROBOT FROM THE METATRADER MARKET AND TO INSTALL IT?
- HOW TO PREPARE A TRADING ACCOUNT FOR MIGRATION TO VIRTUAL HOSTING
very good expert