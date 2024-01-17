MbfxTiming

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MBFX Timing is a (MetaTrader 5) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits.

The MBFX Timing Indicator is a momentum oscillator that tells about the overbought and oversold levels. Like many other oscillators, the Indicator fluctuates between certain levels. These levels are 0 and 100.

When the price is near 100, it’s an overbought level, while near 0 signifies an oversold level. Like many oscillators, it’s best to apply the Indicator on longer timeframes to prevent any market noise.