MbfxTiming
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
MBFX Timing is a (MetaTrader 5) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits.
The MBFX Timing Indicator is a momentum oscillator that tells about the overbought and oversold levels. Like many other oscillators, the Indicator fluctuates between certain levels. These levels are 0 and 100.
When the price is near 100, it’s an overbought level, while near 0 signifies an oversold level. Like many oscillators, it’s best to apply the Indicator on longer timeframes to prevent any market noise.