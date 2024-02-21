ICT basic

This version is a basic iteration, click the link below to access the full version:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110060

"ICT, short for Inner Cycle Trade, revolutionizes your Forex trading experience by focusing on the intricacies of inner market dynamics. Built upon the principle of understanding and capitalizing on short-term market fluctuations, ICT utilizes advanced AI algorithms to provide traders with real-time insights into emerging opportunities within the Forex market. By combining strategic analysis with AI-driven precision, ICT empowers traders to execute timely trades and optimize their performance for consistent profitability. Experience the future of Forex trading with ICT, where cutting-edge technology meets proven trading strategies to unlock your full potential in the Forex market



:::::::::::::::Requirement & Recommendations::::::::::::::: 

  • Please send us private message for better support.

    Account Type : ECN

  • Currency pairs: GBPUSD( (Other pairs to be tested by the user)

  • Time frame : 15 Min ( M15)

  • Leverage: No limitation

  • Min. Deposit : 300$

  • VPS to maintain internet connection.

  • Low spread : less than 10 

  • Stop Level for GBPUSD: Less than 20 



Useful Links & articles: 



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Ram Nam 2024.03.01 18:06 
 

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