Signa

Signa is a fully automated Algorithmic Expert Advisor with multi-Strategies based on our IA optimization on different traditional strategies such as moving average , Ichimoku ,ADX, ... ,You are able to choose any one of the strategies or using all of them same as default setting together.

live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/940345

Telegram group: https://t.me/BomberExpert

:::::::::::::::Requirement & Recommendations::::::::::::::: 

  • Please send us private message for better support.

Account Type : ECN

  • Currency pairs: EURUSD  ( you can make backtest on other pairs but not recommended to use)
  • Time frame : 15 Min ( M15)
  • Leverage: No limitation
  • Min. Deposit : 300$
  • VPS to maintain internet connection.
  • Low spread : less than 10 
  • Stop Level for EURUSD : Less than 20 


:::::::::::::::Parameters & Set Files:::::::::::::::

Money Management ---------------------

Pip Profit : Order TP based on Pips.

Risk : The money management formula ( (Account balance /100000 )*Risk )

Grid size : Distance between orders.

Multiplier : Coefficient of lot size for next order.

Secondary variables  ---------------------

Use SL And TP : TRUE/FALSE ( if you use true then you need to set SL and TP from first order)

Sl : Stop loss

TP : Take profit 

Level : Total number of orders.

Magic : magic number for using different EAs on currency.

Stealthmode : TRUE/FALSE ( if you want to hide the next orders from brokers you can use True option to hide orders )

Strategies  ---------------------  

St1 : TRUE/FALSE (Moving average crossing)

St1_Moving 1 : 13

St1_Moving 2 : 48

St2 : TRUE/FALSE (Moving average crossing)

St2_Moving 1 : 34

St2_Moving 2 : 89

St3 : TRUE/FALSE (Moving average crossing)

St3_Moving 1 : 20

St3_Moving 2 : 50

St4 : TRUE/FALSE (Bolinger Band)

Band_Period : 20

St5 : TRUE/FALSE  (ADX strategy)

ADX_Period : 21

St6: TRUE/FALSE  (Ichimoku strategy)

Tenkan : 9

Kijun : 26

Senkou : 52 

St7: Pierson trend simulation (Just for EURUSD)

St8: Pierson GBP correlation  (Just for EURUSD)

St10: Reverse Wyckoff

St11: New Strategy

St9_Variables ( This strategy is recovery option for  above strategies)

St9: TRUE / FALSE

MagicNumer : Set different magic number from other EA and first magic number 

RiskPercent : The money management formula ( (Account balance /100000 )*Risk )

myStoploss : separate stoploss for St9.

myTakeprofit : separate take profit for St9

Changestop_Stop_Level : The pips start to trailing the stop loss

Change _Stop_Profit : The pips profit after trailing stop loss

Useful Links & articles: 



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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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