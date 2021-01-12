Signa
- Experts
-
- Version: 6.2
- Updated: 12 January 2021
- Activations: 5
Signa is a fully automated Algorithmic Expert Advisor with multi-Strategies based on our IA optimization on different traditional strategies such as moving average , Ichimoku ,ADX, ... ,You are able to choose any one of the strategies or using all of them same as default setting together.
live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/940345
Telegram group: https://t.me/BomberExpert
:::::::::::::::Requirement & Recommendations:::::::::::::::
- Please send us private message for better support.
Account Type : ECN
- Currency pairs: EURUSD ( you can make backtest on other pairs but not recommended to use)
- Time frame : 15 Min ( M15)
- Leverage: No limitation
- Min. Deposit : 300$
- VPS to maintain internet connection.
- Low spread : less than 10
- Stop Level for EURUSD : Less than 20
:::::::::::::::Parameters & Set Files:::::::::::::::
Money Management ---------------------
Pip Profit : Order TP based on Pips.
Risk : The money management formula ( (Account balance /100000 )*Risk )
Grid size : Distance between orders.
Multiplier : Coefficient of lot size for next order.
Secondary variables ---------------------
Use SL And TP : TRUE/FALSE ( if you use true then you need to set SL and TP from first order)
Sl : Stop loss
TP : Take profit
Level : Total number of orders.
Magic : magic number for using different EAs on currency.
Stealthmode : TRUE/FALSE ( if you want to hide the next orders from brokers you can use True option to hide orders )
Strategies ---------------------
St1 : TRUE/FALSE (Moving average crossing)
St1_Moving 1 : 13
St1_Moving 2 : 48
St2 : TRUE/FALSE (Moving average crossing)
St2_Moving 1 : 34
St2_Moving 2 : 89
St3 : TRUE/FALSE (Moving average crossing)
St3_Moving 1 : 20
St3_Moving 2 : 50
St4 : TRUE/FALSE (Bolinger Band)
Band_Period : 20
St5 : TRUE/FALSE (ADX strategy)
ADX_Period : 21
St6: TRUE/FALSE (Ichimoku strategy)
Tenkan : 9
Kijun : 26
Senkou : 52
St7: Pierson trend simulation (Just for EURUSD)
St8: Pierson GBP correlation (Just for EURUSD)
St10: Reverse Wyckoff
St11: New Strategy
St9_Variables ( This strategy is recovery option for above strategies)
St9: TRUE / FALSE
MagicNumer : Set different magic number from other EA and first magic number
RiskPercent : The money management formula ( (Account balance /100000 )*Risk )
myStoploss : separate stoploss for St9.
myTakeprofit : separate take profit for St9
Changestop_Stop_Level : The pips start to trailing the stop loss
Change _Stop_Profit : The pips profit after trailing stop loss
Useful Links & articles:
- HOW TO TEST A TRADING ROBOT BEFORE BUYING
- HOW TO PURCHASE A TRADING ROBOT FROM THE METATRADER MARKET AND TO INSTALL IT?
- HOW TO PREPARE A TRADING ACCOUNT FOR MIGRATION TO VIRTUAL HOSTING