Bomber is a fully automated Algorithmic Expert Advisor with multi-Strategies based on our IA optimization on different traditional strategies such as moving average , Ichimoku ,ADX, ... ,You are able to choose any one of the strategies or using all of them same as default setting together.

live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/940345

Telegram group: https://t.me/BomberExpert

:::::::::::::::Requirement & Recommendations:::::::::::::::

Please send us private message for better support.

Account Type : ECN

Currency pairs: EURUSD ( you can make backtest on other pairs but not recommended to use)

Time frame : 15 Min ( M15)

Leverage: No limitation

Min. Deposit : 300$

VPS to maintain internet connection.

Low spread : less than 10

Stop Level for EURUSD : Less than 20



:::::::::::::::Parameters & Set Files:::::::::::::::

Money Management ---------------------

Pip Profit : Order TP based on Pips.

Risk : The money management formula ( (Account balance /100000 )*Risk )

Grid size : Distance between orders.

Multiplier : Coefficient of lot size for next order.

Secondary variables ---------------------

Use SL And TP : TRUE/FALSE ( if you use true then you need to set SL and TP from first order)

Sl : Stop loss

TP : Take profit

Level : Total number of orders.

Magic : magic number for using different EAs on currency.

Stealthmode : TRUE/FALSE ( if you want to hide the next orders from brokers you can use True option to hide orders )

Strategies ---------------------

St1 : TRUE/FALSE (Moving average crossing)

St1_Moving 1 : 13

St1_Moving 2 : 48

St2 : TRUE/FALSE (Moving average crossing)

St2_Moving 1 : 34

St2_Moving 2 : 89

St3 : TRUE/FALSE (Moving average crossing)

St3_Moving 1 : 20

St3_Moving 2 : 50

St4 : TRUE/FALSE (Bolinger Band)

Band_Period : 20

St5 : TRUE/FALSE (ADX strategy)

ADX_Period : 21

St6: TRUE/FALSE (Ichimoku strategy)

Tenkan : 9

Kijun : 26

Senkou : 52

St7: Pierson trend simulation (Just for EURUSD)

St8: Pierson GBP correlation (Just for EURUSD)

St10: Reverse Wyckoff

St11: New Strategy

St9_Variables ( This strategy is recovery option for above strategies)

St9: TRUE / FALSE

MagicNumer : Set different magic number from other EA and first magic number

RiskPercent : The money management formula ( (Account balance /100000 )*Risk )

myStoploss : separate stoploss for St9.

myTakeprofit : separate take profit for St9

Changestop_Stop_Level : The pips start to trailing the stop loss

Change _Stop_Profit : The pips profit after trailing stop loss

Useful Links & articles: