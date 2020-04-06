Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI (MT5)

[Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | Ichimoku Cloud | Silent Fortress Safety]

Introduction Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI is an advanced Trend-Following system designed to capture massive market expansions. It combines the ancient wisdom of the Druid (Ichimoku Cloud Trend Filter) with the precision of the Hollowgate (Donchian Channel Breakout). The result is a strategy that ignores market noise and only engages when a true trend is established.

Version 2.00 Update: The Silent Fortress This version introduces the "Silent Fortress" Safety Protocol. It enforces a strict "Zero Error" execution environment by guaranteeing that Stop Losses and Trailing Stops are never placed within the "Noise Zone" (minimum 500 points / 50 Pips). This ensures 100% compatibility with ECN brokers and high-spread assets, completely eliminating "Invalid Stops" errors.

Trading Strategy The system operates on a 3-Layer Logic:

  1. The Hollowgate (Breakout Engine): Monitors the Donchian Channel (24-period) to detect price breaking out of its historical range (Highest High / Lowest Low).

  2. The Druid (Trend Filter): Validates the breakout using the Ichimoku Cloud. It only Buys if Price > Cloud and Sells if Price < Cloud.

  3. Momentum Lock: Uses ADX (Average Directional Index) to ensure the trend has sufficient strength (> 25) before entering.

Key Features

  • Silent Fortress Trailing: A specialized Trailing Stop that maintains a massive safety buffer (500 Points). It allows your winning trades to breathe without being stopped out prematurely by minor retracements or spread spikes.

  • Institutional Risk Management: Built-in Dynamic Lot Sizing. Input your Risk Percent (e.g., 2.0%), and the EA automatically calculates the correct volume based on your account equity.

  • Market-Compliant Execution:

    • Volume Fix: Automatically corrects lot sizes to match broker limits (Min/Max/Step).

    • Netting Safe: Checks existing volume to comply with symbol volume limits.

  • Prop-Firm Safe: 100% No Grid, No Martingale. Every trade is independent and protected by a hard Stop Loss.

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: H1, H4 (Recommended for trend stability).

  • Symbols: Volatile Pairs (GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NAS100) and Gold (XAUUSD).

  • Account Type: ECN or Standard.

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.

Input Parameters

  • === THE HOLLOWGATE (BREAKOUT) ===

    • InpHollowPeriod : Lookback period for the channel.

    • InpAdxPeriod / InpMinAdx : Momentum filter settings.

  • === THE DRUID (FILTER) ===

    • InpTenkan / Kijun / Senkou : Ichimoku Cloud settings.

  • === SILENT FORTRESS (SAFETY) ===

    • InpStopLoss / InpTakeProfit : Hard targets in Points.

    • InpTrailStart / Dist : Trailing settings (Min 500 Points recommended).

  • === RISK MANAGEMENT ===

    • InpUseDynamicLot : Enable auto-risk calculation.

    • InpRiskPercent : Risk per trade.

Installation Guide

  1. Download the .ex5 file to your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Restart MT5 or right-click Navigator and select Refresh.

  3. Drag the EA onto a chart (Recommended: H1).

  4. Adjust InpRiskPercent to match your risk appetite.

  5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT
✍️ AstracodewolfAlgorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2025. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf.


Recommended products
Turnaround Technique
Razvan-andrei Tomegea
5 (1)
Experts
Launch Price: $49. Price increasing by $50 after every 10 sales. A swing-trading EA for major Forex pairs targeting trend reversals on the H4 or H1 timeframe. The EA searches for RSI overbought and oversold levels and catches optimal reversals. It is the worst idea the enter a market where the price has a strong trend. 90% of traders lose money through trading because they lack emotion control, precise trading strategy system, and deep backtesting. This trading bot solves this problem by provid
ChronoATR Guardian
Roman Lomaev
Experts
ChronoATR Guardian (Trend Scalping Expert Advisor) ChronoATR Guardian is a tool for automated trading on financial markets, designed to work on impulses with confirmation based on ATR (Average True Range) and trend. The advisor comes with ready-made presets for various currency pairs, making it easy to use even for beginners. ️ Key Parameters Parameter Description cSeconds Time interval (in seconds) for analyzing market conditions. PriceShotPercentATR Percentage of ATR that the price must m
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
R1 Deep Seek EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
Experts
R1 Deep Seek EA - The Ultimate Precision Trading Solution! If you are searching for a highly efficient, consistent, and sustainable trading approach in the Forex market, combined with an advanced mathematically-driven averaging system, then R1 Deep Seek EA is the perfect solution for you! What Makes R1 Deep Seek EA Unique? R1 Deep Seek EA is designed with an intelligent strategy that executes precise and calculated trades. It places multiple buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -  high-speed tick scalper with auto-selection of parameters for each currency pair automatically. Do you dream of an adviser who will automatically calculate trading parameters? Automatically optimized and tuned? The full version of the system for MetaTrader 4:   TickSniper  scalper  for MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Full Description   + DEMO + PDF The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA strategy works with any SYMBOLS. The
Bitcoin Sniper
Janet Abu Khalil
Experts
Bitcoin Sniper — Expert Advisor for Bitcoin System Requirements Symbol: BTCUSD Timeframe: M30 Minimum Deposit: 200 USD Broker: ECN, low spread, supports weekend BTC trading Sizing Guide: 0.01 lots per 500 USD  Overview Bitcoin Sniper is an automated Expert Advisor developed for BTCUSD on the M30 timeframe. It focuses on intraday volatility and momentum trading, featuring optional news blocking, daily protections, and basket-level control. A reliable VPS is recommended for best performance. Core
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Experts
"Universal US100 HFT" is a high-frequency scalping bot designed to trade the NASDAQ 100 index (US100). The robot focuses on short-term trades, capitalizing on minor market fluctuations to generate profits. It does not employ risky strategies such as grid or martingale, making it safer and more resilient to market volatility. Key Features: High-Frequency Scalping:   The bot is designed for rapid trades with minimal holding time, allowing it to profit even from small market movements. Flexible Set
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Master Nasdaq FTMO MT5
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (5)
Experts
Master Nasdaq FTMO MT5   is a very accurate expert advisor for Nasdaq/ US100/ USTEC/ NAS100/ NDX/ NQ index. This EA is designed with Momentum divergence, RSI, Moving Average, and other secret indicator/ method for entry position. This EA is a single entry method use stop loss and take profit with ATR. Propfirm & FTMO no longer supported, I am sorry about that. This EA has been rigorously tested at several backtest levels, but past results do not guarantee future results. Please do your own res
Constant stream
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Trading system for a variety of trading transactions. Allows you to set the balance to wander around zero - used for specific rebate tasks or similar. Configured to work with hedging   accounts.   There cannot be more than one position in the market   . One general setting, the "   Step, Stop Loss, Take Profit   " parameter is measured in points (example for EURUSD: 1.00055-1.00045 = 10 points). The advisor stops trading (while remaining on the chart) if, when   placing a position, it encounters
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Experts
Nexus Stock Trader   Live Signal   ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:  Nexus Community Public Chat About Nexus Stock Trader: Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. The strategy will attempt to ride the long term multi-week trends of the largest market cap stocks in the US market. The EA limits risk by a tight but effective trailing stop. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, I
LT Adx EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Unlock the power of ADX trading strategies with our versatile and user-friendly expert advisor. Our All-in-One ADX Expert Advisor is your key to successful trading with multiple ADX strategies and different ADX indicator support. Whether you're a novice trader or an experienced pro, this EA is designed to elevate your trading experience. Key Features: 1. Multi-Strategy Trading: Our expert advisor supports multiple ADX trading strategies, providing you with flexibility to adapt to various mark
Master Gold Scapler EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
3 (2)
Experts
Master Gold Scalper EA is an EA combo 4 strategy: STRATEGY_1: STOCH+MA This is a simple Forex Scalping strategy using the EMA200 and Stochastic indicators to trade buying or selling together. STRATEGY_2: 2MA+STOCH This is a scalping system dedicated to Gold, which combines two indicators:   Stochastic indicators   and 2MA with the aim of finding entry points according to current trends. STRATEGY_3: MACD Scalping strategy using trendlines and MACD indicators STRATEGY_4: WPR Indicator: Willia
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Universal MT5 MA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Trading robot on the Moving Average indicator This is a simplified version of the trading robot , it uses only one entry strategy (the extended version has more than 10 strategies) Expert Benefits: Scalping, Martingale, grid trading. You can set up trading with only one order or a grid of orders. A highly customizable grid of orders with a dynamic, fixed or multiplier step and trading lot will allow you to adapt the Expert Advisor to almost any trading instrument. Drawdown Recovery Syste
Golden Harvest MT5
Miss Preeyanut Budsarakham
Experts
Golden Harvest MT5 automated trading system is a trading system for trading gold. by default of the variables for gold trading by using the function of Indicator Bollinger Bands Indicator, ATR, std, Ma200 using the martingale trading method. Coupled with the use of the neural network, the main body of finding good trading positions is mainly using bb based on twenty years of backtesting. Get satisfactory trading results, safe in trading gold, at 15 minutes intervals, users can immediately trade
RMH Breakout Strategy
Kutay Duranoglu
Experts
RMH Breakout is a high-performance Expert Advisor developed based on a trend-following strategy. This EA is specifically optimized for index markets and offers fully automated trading capabilities. https://traderlar.com/trading-stratejileri/rmh-breakout Key Features: Strategy Type: Trend-following strategy Defines entry conditions using RSI and price high values. Filters: EMA Filter: Checks whether the price is above or below the EMA. Daily Bias Filter: Opens trades in the direction of the dai
MarketTrader EA MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  EA not using grid, martingale, etc. The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic H1/H4 and trailing stop. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 30 standard symbols. Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads. Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads IMPORTANT:  It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended               - at least 1:30 for Low-Medium,
Electonyk HFT
Punza Yannick Kakungula
Experts
I PRESENT TO YOU THE ELECTRON IS ROBOT A HIGH FREQUENCY ROBOT THAT CAN TRADE THE US30 PAIR IS GOLD          PERIOD:PERIOD 1 MINUTE OR 1 HOUR THIS ROBOT MUST BE USED TO SET UP A PROP FIRM ACCOUNT AND BE FINANCED                                                      PARAMETER TO ADJUST ON THE ROBOT                                                                                                           STOP LOSS1 SET TO:75                                                  LIMIT TIME RANGE        
Black Box EURUSD evening MT5
Alexander Gromov
Experts
This algorithm uses statistically justified comparison of historical prices, moving average and output values of Williams R and Stochastic indicators in order to take decision whether it is necessary to open a position. Prior to giving birth to a new EA, this logic was created as a result of usage of stochastic methods and then tested on historical data and checked with Monte Carlo method, which, of course, does not guarantee any results in the future. The bot is designed to trade during evening
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Optimized EA
Kenan Gokbak
Experts
Introducing the Advanced WPR-Based Expert Advisor for MQL5 Platform Take your trading to the next level with this Expert Advisor (EA), uniquely crafted to leverage the Williams Percent Range (WPR) indicator. Tailored for users looking for a robust, signal-driven trading system, this EA provides accurate buy and sell signals based on multi-timeframe WPR analysis. Designed specifically for EURUSD, this EA is compatible with all timeframes, making it adaptable for diverse trading strategies. High-P
Sasa Xauusd h1 Automated Expert Advisor
Sasa-mihael Miloievici
Experts
Sasa XAUUSD H1 — Premium Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Sasa XAUUSD H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the H1 timeframe . Built for traders who value long-term stability , controlled risk , and professional performance , the system uses an optimized Long-Only breakout structure , eliminating unnecessary Sell signals and focusing strictly on the statistically stronger bullish direction of Gold. With over 3 years of verified backtesting
VanguardPrime MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
VanguardPrime MT5: The High-Capital Reversal System for AUDUSD VanguardPrime MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precision reversal trading on the AUDUSD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify high-probability reversal setups and generate consistent returns. This EA is built for serious traders seeking a robust and automated solution. Key Features Precision Reversal Strategy: The EA uses a powerful combination of leading indicators, including th
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (40)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (89)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (11)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.25 (20)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (5)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.25 (4)
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.42 (26)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (8)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining eight independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensiv
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/021454d60f74dc01&nbsp ; Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA ident
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
More from author
Vortex Nomad Aegis AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Vortex Nomad Aegis [Subtitle: KAMA Trend | Vortex Energy | Aegis Elasticity Shield] Introduction Vortex Nomad Aegis is a scientific trend-following system designed with a built-in safety mechanism: Price Elasticity Check . Most trend bots fail because they buy at the top (FOMO) just before a pullback. This EA solves that problem using the "Aegis Shield"—a dynamic filter that blocks entries when the price is mathematically "overextended"
FREE
Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro (MT4) [Subtitle: Wave 3 Hunter | Fib 0.618 Retracement | Margin Guard] Introduction Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro is a lightweight, market-compliant scalping system designed to automate the classic Elliott Wave theory. Instead of complex wave counting, it uses a precision ZigZag algorithm to identify the high-probability 1-2-3 Structure and targets the Wave 3 impulse. Engineered for MT4 stability, it feat
FREE
Emerald Jungle BandMaster
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Emerald Jungle BandMaster (MT4) [Subtitle: Multi-Strategy Bollinger | TP/SL Sealing Protocol | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction The financial market is a jungle. To survive, you need adaptability and strict discipline. Emerald Jungle BandMaster (EJBM) is a specialized M15 Expert Advisor that brings order to chaos. It dynamically switches between three core strategies: Trend Pullback , Squeeze Breakout , and Mean-Reversion . Its unique sell
FREE
Aether GannFlow TriConfirm Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether GannFlow – TriConfirm Scalper v1 (MT4) [Subtitle: CCI Pullback | EMA Trend | Margin Guard Protection] Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight, market-compliant scalping system built on the robust "TriConfirm" stack. It eliminates guesswork by requiring three distinct market layers to align before executing a trade: Trend, Momentum, and Trigger. Designed for MT4 stability, it features an advanced "Margin-Guard" engine to dy
FREE
Aether GannFlow Scalper Market
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether GannFlow – Scalper Market v2 (MT4) [Subtitle: Gann Fan Logic | Trend Pullback | Margin Guard Protection] Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight M5/M15 scalping system that bridges the gap between classical momentum trading and geometric market analysis. It combines a robust EMA Trend + RSI Pullback engine with the unique directional filter of the Gann Fan . Designed for stability on MT4, it features a "Margin-Guard" proce
FREE
Dorothy Web Spider V292 Smart Adaptive Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider V292 (MT4) [Subtitle: Smart Adaptive Scalper | USD Grid Jitter | Aether Engine] Introduction Dorothy Web Spider V292 represents the next generation of grid scalping, powered by the lightweight Aether-Engine . Unlike static grid systems that fail when market conditions change, Dorothy utilizes "Adaptive Tuning" to dynamically adjust RSI thresholds and Grid spacing based on real-time ADX strength and ATR volatility. A s
TempestLightning Elliott Wave Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: TempestLightning – Elliott Wave Pro (MT4) [Subtitle: ZigZag Wave 3 Hunter | Market Health Monitor | USD Risk Logic] Introduction TempestLightning is a professional trading system designed to automate the complex Elliott Wave theory. Instead of guessing wave counts, this EA uses a precision ZigZag algorithm to identify the classic 1-2-3 structure and targets the highly profitable Wave 3 impulse. Stacked with a multi-factor filter engine
Inferno Storm v17 Final
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm v1. 7 Final (MT4) [Subtitle: M15 Scalper | Supertrend & Donchian | Market-Safe Execution] Introduction Inferno Storm v1.7 is a specialized M15 Scalping System developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It combines trend-following discipline with breakout and pullback mechanics. Unlike standard MT4 bots that often fail on ECN brokers due to execution errors, Inferno Storm features a Market-Safe Architecture . It execute
Permafrost Sentinel Cryostasis AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Permafrost Sentinel (MT4) [Subtitle: Multi-Mode M15 Scalper | Cryostasis Logic | Smart Pyramiding] Introduction Permafrost Sentinel is an M15 multi-mode scalper built with an "ice-core mindset. " It freezes market noise, maintains cold discipline, and executes trades only when market conditions hit the perfect "Freeze Point. " Unlike static strategies, this EA auto-shifts between three dynamic engines: Trend , Squeeze , and Mean-Reversi
Dorothy Web Spider V297I4 HydraFlow Autopilot
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider (MT4) [Subtitle: HydraFlow Autopilot | Volatility Trap Grid | FireShield Safety] Introduction Dorothy Web Spider (DWS) is not a rigid traditional Expert Advisor. It is an automated trading assistant operating on the "Spider Web" mechanism combined with "HydraFlow" logic . Instead of chasing price with market orders, Dorothy automatically scans market volatility and places smart Pending Orders ("Price Traps") at strate
Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI [Subtitle: Volatility Breakout | Keltner Channels | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction Crimson Volcanic Overlord is an algorithmic trading solution engineered on the principles of Volatility Breakout logic. Unlike strategies that attempt to predict reversals in ranging markets, this Expert Advisor (EA) identifies periods of price consolidation (The Volcano) and executes trades only when a high-momentum trend is c
Nebula Drifter Eclipse AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Nebula Drifter Eclipse (MT5) [Subtitle: Trend Pullback | Dual EMA Cloud | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction Nebula Drifter Eclipse is an algorithmic trading solution engineered to capitalize on "Mean Reversion" opportunities within established market trends. Designed for professional application, this Expert Advisor (EA) avoids chasing breakouts. Instead, it mathematically identifies temporary price deviations (pullbacks) to execute entries
Quantum Howl Seraph AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (Standard MQL5 Optimized) Product Name: Quantum Howl Seraph [Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | MFI Volume Filter | Time-Decay Exit] Introduction Price is the vehicle, but Volume is the fuel. Most breakout strategies fail because they trade on "empty tanks"—price moves without volume support. Quantum Howl Seraph is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to capture high-probability volatility explosions by combining Price Compression (Donchian) with Money Flow analysis (MF
Silent Oracle Reverb AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Silent Oracle Reverb [Subtitle: Mean Reversion Sniper | Keltner Channel | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction In a noisy market, Silent Oracle Reverb does not overtrade. It observes. Built on the "Rubber Band Theory, " this Expert Advisor exploits the inevitable snap-back of price action. When the market is overextended beyond the Keltner Channels and the Oracle indicator (RSI 2) signals exhaustion, the system executes a sniper entry to captur
Ashen Mirage Protocol AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ashen Mirage Protocol [Subtitle: False Breakout Sniper | Bollinger Reversion | Prop Firm Ready] Introduction Ashen Mirage Protocol is a specialized algorithmic trading system developed to capitalize on "False Breakouts" and "Liquidity Grabs" in the market. Unlike trend-following systems that often enter late, Ashen Mirage adopts a Contrarian approach. It waits for the market to overextend into extreme zones (The Mirage), identifies mome
Digital Web Sovereign AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Digital Web Sovereign (MT5) [Subtitle: Ichimoku Trend Grid | ATR Dynamic Web | Basket Profit] Introduction Most Grid systems fail for one reason: They fight the trend until the account blows up. Digital Web Sovereign is engineered to fix this flaw. It is not a blind grid machine. It acts as a "Sovereign" ruler, only engaging the market when backed by the powerful Ichimoku Cloud . It deploys "The Web" (Dynamic Grid) to catch price correc
The Momentum Cluster Neural
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: The Momentum Cluster Neural [Subtitle: 5-Indicator Voting Consensus | Chandelier Exit | Trend Following] Introduction Why rely on a single indicator when you can harness the wisdom of the crowd? The Momentum Cluster Neural is a scientific trend-following system based on Consensus Logic . It acts as a central neural hub, aggregating signals from the 5 most powerful momentum indicators in technical analysis ( The Big 5 ). Trades are execu
Golden Bitcoin Nexus
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Golden Bitcoin Nexus (MT5) [Subtitle: Elastic Grid System | Crypto-Gold Recovery | Volume Limit Fix] Introduction High-volatility assets like Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD) are graveyard for traditional static grid EAs. Golden Bitcoin Nexus acts differently. It employs an "Elastic Grid" architecture derived from ATR volatility. This allows the system to breathe during massive market spikes and strike with precision during consolidat
Ironwind Echoes AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ironwind Echoes (MT5) [Subtitle: Lag-Free TEMA | RVI Resonance | Kinetic ATR Exit] Introduction In trend trading, Lag is the enemy. Traditional Moving Averages are often too slow to react. Ironwind Echoes utilizes the power of TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) to eliminate lag. Combined with the RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , it forms a "Kinetic Resonance" system that enters trades only when price velocity and trend direction align
Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name:   Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 (MT5) [Subtitle: KAMA Trend Filter | Phantom Fractal Zones | Smart Margin Fix] Introduction   The market is driven by hidden levels that most traders ignore.   Phantom Circuit Overlord   is a specialized Trend-Following system designed to hunt these "Phantom Zones." Instead of static support/resistance, it identifies historical Fractals and expands them using ATR volatility to create a dynamic "Ghost Zone
Wildbone Crimson Choir AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Wildbone Crimson Choir (MT5) [Subtitle: Structural Breakout | Harmonic RVI-MFI | Fortress Guard Logic] Introduction The market is a chaotic choir. To profit, you must identify the moments when all voices sing in harmony. Wildbone Crimson Choir is a scientific Structural Breakout System. It defines the market's "Wildbone" using Envelopes and executes trades only when confirmed by the "Crimson Choir" (Harmonic synchronization of RVI, MFI,
Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Hexagonal Mean-Reversion | Bollinger Touch | The Great Wall Safety] Introduction Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI is a precision-engineered Mean Reversion system designed to capture high-probability reversals at market extremes. Unlike trend-following bots that get chopped up in ranging markets, Hexstorm thrives on volatility. It utilizes a "Hexagonal Touch" logic—waiting for price to pierce the Bolling
Solar Abyss Twinforge AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Solar Abyss Twinforge AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Hybrid Volatility System | Mean-Reversion & Trend | Silent Fortress Core] Introduction Solar Abyss Twinforge AI is a dual-engine trading system that adapts to market states instantly. It is built to solve the oldest problem in trading: "Trend bots fail in ranging markets, and Range bots fail in trending markets." The Twinforge Sensor monitors volatility in real-time. If the market is quiet, it a
Obsidian Lantern Syndicate AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Obsidian Lantern Syndicate (MT5) [Subtitle: Alligator Trend | Fractal Breakout | Money Flow MFI] Introduction Obsidian Lantern Syndicate is an elite trading system that integrates Chaos Theory (Bill Williams) with modern Volume Flow analysis. It illuminates the market using "The Lantern" (Alligator Indicator) to define the trend structure, identifies precision entry points via "The Obsidian" (Fractals), and filters everything through "T
Aether Fang Nightbloom AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether Fang Nightbloom (MT5) [Subtitle: Keltner Compression | Force Impulse | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Aether Fang Nightbloom is a specialized volatility breakout system designed to hunt the most explosive market moves: Volatility Expansions . Unlike standard breakout bots that buy every high, this EA waits for the market to enter a state of deep "Compression" (The Nightbloom) before striking. It combines Keltner Channels (T
Chaos Manuscript Oracle AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Chaos Manuscript Oracle (MT5) [Subtitle: Fractal Prediction | Ichimoku Cloud | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Chaos Manuscript Oracle is a visionary trading system that attempts to decode the market's hidden structure using Fractal Geometry. It acts as an Oracle , peering into the future using the Ichimoku Cloud , while deciphering the past using a deep Fractal Manuscript . By combining these two timelines with the raw energy of the A
Marble Tempest Runemaker AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Marble Tempest Runemaker (MT5) [Subtitle: Rolling Momentum | Volatility Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Marble Tempest Runemaker is a unique "Cyclic Decoding" trading system that treats market price as a rolling object influenced by gravity (Trends) and storms (Volatility). It combines the structural precision of "The Marble" (Parabolic SAR) with the momentum-decoding power of "The Rune" (CCI), all filtered through "The Tempes
Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI (MT5) [Subtitle: TEMA Velocity | Volatility Bloom | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI is an elite trend-following system designed to capture high-velocity market moves while filtering out the noise of indecision. It operates on a sophisticated "Life Cycle" logic: It waits for the trend to be forged ( The Ghostforge ), confirms the market is expanding ( The Bloom ), and enters precis
Moonlit Bastion Nomicon AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Moonlit Bastion Nomicon (MT5) [Subtitle: Bollinger Reversion | RSI/ADX Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Moonlit Bastion Nomicon is a precision Mean Reversion system built for extreme market conditions. It visualizes the market as a fortress ( The Bastion ) surrounded by volatility. It uses a high-deviation Bollinger Band (3.0) to define the "Walls," consults a strict rulebook ( The Nomicon ) of RSI/ADX to confirm exhaustion, an
Inkspire Radiant Tyrant AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inkspire Radiant Tyrant (MT5) [Subtitle: Adaptive Flow | Radiant Momentum | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Inkspire Radiant Tyrant is a trend-dominance system designed to crush market indecision. It visualizes the trend as flowing ink using the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) , measures its radiant energy with RSI , and executes trades only when the Tyrant (Williams %R) confirms absolute market dominance. This "Triple Confirmation" logi
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review