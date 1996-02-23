TripleBlow mt5

A professional robot that implements a trading strategy for the 3rd RSI at different time intervals. Signal from the RSI exit from the overbought / oversold zones, the levels of which will be the levels with the values ​​of LevelMax and LevelMin and with indices 1,2,3 according to the number of time intervals. Buy when the entire RSI first drops below certain levels (LevelMin), and then rises above them. Sell ​​when the RSI first rises above certain levels (LevelMax), and then falls below them. The signal can also be inverted.

The EA handles errors correctly and works reliably with capital from $ 100. It is important to choose the direction of work, either in both directions, or only for the purchase or sale. The Expert Advisor uses basic concepts: breakeven, trailing stop, stop loss and take profit, as well as closing on the opposite signal.

Parameters
  • Magic - Magic number, arbitrary integer.
  • Work Period - The period during which the Expert Advisor works.
  • Risk - The risk with which we enter the market is set as a percentage of losses from the total deposit. The lot is determined relative to the stop loss and acceptable losses when the stop loss is reached.
  • LotRounding - Lot rounding (up to decimal places).
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss.
  • TakeProfit - Take profit.
  • Trailing Period - The period at which the trailing stop works.
  • Trailing Breakeven - breakeven level. 0 - Disabled.
  • Trailing Start - Trailing stop start level. 0 - Disabled.
  • Trailing Stop - Trailing stop level. 0 - Disabled.
  • TrailingStep Period - Trailing stop period.
Indicator on the first time frame (RSI 1):
  • Signal Period 1 - The period during which the indicators work.
  • LevelMin 1 - Minimum level.
  • LevelMax 1 - Maximum level.
  • PeriodRSI 1 - RSI period.
  • AppliedPriceRSI 1 - The used price.
Indicator on the second time frame (RSI 2):
  • Signal Period 2 - The period during which the indicators work.
  • LevelMin 2 - Minimum level.
  • LevelMax 2 - Maximum level.
  • PeriodRSI 2 - RSI period.
  • AppliedPriceRSI 2 - Used price.
Indicator on the third time frame (RSI 3):
  • Signal Period 3 - The period during which the indicators work.
  • LevelMin 3 - Minimum level.
  • LevelMax 3 - Maximum level.
  • PeriodRSI 3 - RSI period.
  • AppliedPriceRSI 3 - The used price.
