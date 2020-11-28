Dual Strategy

The Dual Strategy bot uses a strategy based on classic and reliable Moving Average as well as the Relative Strength Index oscillator.

The Progressive Moving bot implements a classic strategy with the right approach to market analysis and market signal processing. This strategy will take advantage of the MA c trend indicator and the RSI indicator. The bot enters only by trend and only when the oscillator displays the origin of the movement! It is precisely the inception and not its end phase. The description of the indicators used is further in the text. You will also see the benefits and options in this description.

You have always wanted a reliable strategy that works according to well-known rules according to the classic and understandable approach to the formation of signals for entry and exit. To make everything clear and transparent? Do you find many implementations of such strategies, but they all have problems in trading and significant drawbacks and shortcomings when entering the real market? This strategy is just for you!


Briefly about Moving Average (MA):
A significant advantage of MA is trading in the direction of the current trend. This can be seen on the terminal screen after breaking the Moving Average line. Moving average trading is understandable even for a beginner. One of the most common methods is crossing two or more moving averages. In one indicator, a shorter period is configured, in the other, a longer one. Moving Average is a time-tested tool based on the analysis of calculated average asset prices. 

Briefly about the Relative Strength Index (RSI):
The principle of its operation is that when the average value of positive changes in the closing price is greater than the average value of negative changes in the closing price, then the RSI rises because the RS value is greater than one. Accordingly, when the average of the positive changes in the closing price is less than the average of the negative changes in the closing price, the RSI falls because the RS is less than one.

The bot copes well with errors and all sorts of abnormal situations that the market can generate. To understand the advantages of this bot over others implementing a similar strategy. In addition to the general idea, you need to realize it needs professional implementation in a specific bot. We present to your attention just such a development. How can you be sure of this? Very simple, beyond the given list of facts, just analyze.

Facts that will convince you to buy this particular bot:
  • When optimizing with a forward period (year by year) on opening prices (that is, very fast), you get a good graph for a year into the future.
  • You optimize on opening prices (that is, very quickly), and carry out control tests in any mode! Including on real ticks.
  • This Expert Advisor implements a truly professional money management system, you can check it by setting different initial deposits.
  • The bot's work is based on reliable indicators (Moving Average and Relative Strength Index), and they are the most reliable trend indicators from which there will be no unexpected signals.

The bot needs optimization, but it is very fast and can be done at any time. You can experiment on any time frames and periods.

There is also a bot for MT4 (Progressive Moving MT4).

Bot parameters:
  • TypeFilling - Type of order execution by the balance.
  • Magic - The magic number of the order.
  • SignalBar - Signal bar of the indicator (if it is zero, then the signal is probably not stable there yet).
  • Volumes - Volume (works when the OnRisk switch is off).
  • OnRisk - Allows you to work with a lot dependent on the deposit, and not specified in the Volumes field.
  • RiskLevel - The bot's riskiness level (only for work with the OnRisk switch on).
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss.
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit.
  • TrailingStart - Trailing Start.
  • TrailingStop - Trailing Stop.
  • LengthMA1, MethodMA1, AppliedPriceMA1, ShiftMA1 - Standard settings of the first Moving Average trend indicator.
  • LengthMA2, MethodMA2, AppliedPriceMA2, ShiftMA2 - Standard settings of the second Moving Average trend indicator.
  • LevelMin, LevelMax, PeriodRSI, AppliedPriceRSI - Standard settings for the Relative Strength Index oscillator.
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Indicator of divergences. It can help you identify the flat and trend areas. It can be applied as a trading filter. It has only one parameter - Period . The indicator does not show entry points, but only visualizes the information. Keep in mind that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, additional information is required for entering the market. Parameters Period - period of the indicator.
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Andriy Sydoruk
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Carousel expert system compensates drawdowns. The main indicator is Divergents . The EA allows working in one direction (for example, sell order series), while another direction (for example, buy order series) is in drawdown (compensation mode). If series in both directions operate in normal mode, the system does not switch to compensation mode. If a drawdown is detected in one of the directions, the EA goes into the compensation mode and starts compensating the loss-making series by the profita
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IdeaIlan expert system applies IdeaTrend indicator. The EA applies the martingale principle. The EA allows trading in two directions simultaneously. It also has a full set of tools allowing the EA to follow a trend and add to a position if the trend moves in unfavorable direction. The EA correctly handles errors and reliably works with a deposit of 10 000 USD and higher. M5 and higher timeframes are supported. Stop levels and trailing stop are applied. Parameters Magic - magic number; Requotes
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Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
PowerFlash - Советник реализует известную торговую стратегию на основе сетки. Это автоматическая торговая система. Вся работа автоматизирована. Бот использует минимум настроек.  Бот работает следующим образом. Выставляется, одновременно, сетка отложенных ордеров в обе стороны от текущей цены на дистанции, указанной пользователем. Размер сетки регулируется от 1 до 100. После чего, куда бы ни пошел рынок, отложенные ордера будут переходить в рыночные. Если рыночные ордера зайдут в общий профит, то
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Experts
A unique expert system that works as without optimization, with the same settings (although it can be optimized if desired, especially for some brokers). You can test as you like, all ticks, control points, opening prices. The figure has an example. The potential result when testing an average of 100-500% over 3 years. It is recommended to make a multi-currency, if you choose a balanced combination, you can get results up to 500-1000% per annum with potential testing. Verified by EURUSD. The bot
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Indicators
Prophet is a trend indicator. Shows the direction of turning points. Can be used with an optimal risk-to-profit ratio. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. Uses one parameter for setting (adjust from 1 to 3). The probability of a successful trend is very high. In the course of work, the take-profit is much larger than the stop-loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Trendes indicator works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. The probability of a successful trend is very high. Trendes can be used for both small pits and long-term trading. The indicator determines the entry points according to the methods described in the book "How to play and win on the stock exchange". Options LengthA  - The number of bars for calculating the first function; LengthB - The number of b
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator Martingal works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The arrows indicate the optimal input points for the future Martingale averaging, even with a zero exponent. The indicator shows the signal to close the series only if all the previous signals can be closed in the profit. After closing the series in profit, you must immediately open the order in the direction of the signal. Thus, the signal for closing is simultaneously the point of reverse opening to the other side of th
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective! The trend indicator Spin is created on the basis of price divergence. Will help in finding the entry points for analysis. Can be used as a filter in the trade. Has one Length parameter. The indicator can work for both entry points and filters. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. Do not forget that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, to en
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Intelligent algorithm indicator Variator with accuracy generates input signals and output levels. If the average price is blue, you should look for entry points to open long positions when the market is not overbought, and if the average price is red, you should look for entry points to open short positions when the market is not oversold. The rules can be summarized as follows. You should buy during an uptrend when the price reaches the average or oversold, and sell during a downtrend when the
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Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
This indicator shows not just a line of the price balance, but also forecasts it for the specified number of bars ahead. That is, the level of the probable balance of the price reflects on the chart in the future. The level of balancing is set by the Balance parameter, that is, it can be drawn at any level. Forecasting the future with the Shift parameter. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. Do not forget that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, to enter the market r
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Indicators
The algorithm of the Tic Tac Toe indicator differs from the usual indicators on the price charts in that it completely ignores the flow of time and reflects only changes in the price. Instead of displaying the time intervals on the X axis, and the price value on the Y axis, the Tic Tac Toe indicator displays price changes on both axes. The indicator displays in red if prices rise by a certain base value (TicTacToe) and blue if prices fall on the same value. If prices fell / rose by less than a c
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
TrendCloud
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Realization of trend movement indication with points for potential stops in the TrendCloud indicator. It can be easily used as an independent trading system. You can interpret this: the location of the course above or below the shadows show the presence of a trend. The transition to the shadow warns of a possible reversal. Entering the price inside the shadow speaks in a flat motion. The indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noises
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Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Doonchian channel consists of two channel displays. Channel lines are determined by a simple and reliable algorithm. The channel is preferably used for trading inside the channel. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag; simple algorithms are the basis of the work. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. As always a warning, we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
VictoryCPM
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The VictoryCPM (Currency Power Meter) indicator will show the strength of currency pairs. The indicator is created for those traders who prefer to trade several currency pairs at once. This tool is able to display on the trading chart data on the current strength of various currencies. The foreign exchange market has a dynamic structure, which is why different currencies affect each other. For this reason, in order to identify the optimal point for creating an order, it is necessary to familiari
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Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
The  Progressive  Expert System works using sharp tick movements. Works with a deposit of $ 100! The classic method of trading scalping. It is also worth noting that with the allowable spread level, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair. There is no point in testing at opening prices, either checkpoints or all tics. It is possible to work on accounts with a floating spread, entry into the market will occur only when the spread is lower than the level specified in the se
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Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Экспертная система Element33 работает, на любых типах счетов. Работает как в 4-х так и с 5-значными котировками. Спрэд и реквоты не критичны, подойдет любой брокер. Экспертная система разбивает историю на 4 квартала, для оптимизации рекомендовано три года на периоде H1 или H4. Оптимизацию можно проводить по ценах открытия, результаты мало отличаются от тестирования по реальным тикам, поскольку бот работает по ценам открытия. Оптимизировать достаточно один раз в месяц! Для получения более хороших
FiboPoint
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
WiseBW
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
TrendCross
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
RegressionXP
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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