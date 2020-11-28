Dual Strategy
- Experts
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 November 2020
- Activations: 5
The Progressive Moving bot implements a classic strategy with the right approach to market analysis and market signal processing. This strategy will take advantage of the MA c trend indicator and the RSI indicator. The bot enters only by trend and only when the oscillator displays the origin of the movement! It is precisely the inception and not its end phase. The description of the indicators used is further in the text. You will also see the benefits and options in this description.
You have always wanted a reliable strategy that works according to well-known rules according to the classic and understandable approach to the formation of signals for entry and exit. To make everything clear and transparent? Do you find many implementations of such strategies, but they all have problems in trading and significant drawbacks and shortcomings when entering the real market? This strategy is just for you!
- When optimizing with a forward period (year by year) on opening prices (that is, very fast), you get a good graph for a year into the future.
- You optimize on opening prices (that is, very quickly), and carry out control tests in any mode! Including on real ticks.
- This Expert Advisor implements a truly professional money management system, you can check it by setting different initial deposits.
- The bot's work is based on reliable indicators (Moving Average and Relative Strength Index), and they are the most reliable trend indicators from which there will be no unexpected signals.
- TypeFilling - Type of order execution by the balance.
- Magic - The magic number of the order.
- SignalBar - Signal bar of the indicator (if it is zero, then the signal is probably not stable there yet).
- Volumes - Volume (works when the OnRisk switch is off).
- OnRisk - Allows you to work with a lot dependent on the deposit, and not specified in the Volumes field.
- RiskLevel - The bot's riskiness level (only for work with the OnRisk switch on).
- StopLoss - Stop Loss.
- TakeProfit - Take Profit.
- TrailingStart - Trailing Start.
- TrailingStop - Trailing Stop.
- LengthMA1, MethodMA1, AppliedPriceMA1, ShiftMA1 - Standard settings of the first Moving Average trend indicator.
- LengthMA2, MethodMA2, AppliedPriceMA2, ShiftMA2 - Standard settings of the second Moving Average trend indicator.
- LevelMin, LevelMax, PeriodRSI, AppliedPriceRSI - Standard settings for the Relative Strength Index oscillator.