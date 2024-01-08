Golden Auto Bot MT5

Golden Auto Bot one year running!

Fully Futomated Trading System, with 8 trading setup for signals. The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of all time and passes every year.

We DO NOT use Grid or Martingale.

80% off now!

We backtest again, backtest real - running real

As of now, the Golden Auto Bot primarily operates on the main pair XAUUSDand the secondary pair EUR-USD. With a minimum investment capital of 300 USD, the bot utilizes a micro lot size of 0.01. For the XAU pair, a minimum capital requirement of 500 USD is needed for both pairs.

The bot's backtesting process spans 19 years from 2004 to 2023, with a real-time testing period extending for one year to assess overall performance. Risk management strategy focuses on maintaining an average drawdown of 35%, with a safety threshold set at19%.

The bot incorporates two main signal settings:

Default Setting (Setting 1):

Executes eight signals, but no more than five signals can exist simultaneously. Half Signal Setting (Setting 2):

Chooses a half-signal configuration, allowing a maximum of five signals at once, with a maximum of four signals simultaneously. The EA employs Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels, with Risk-Reward (RR) ratios of 1-1, 1-2, and 1-3. The EA also has the capability to close trades when appropriate signals are detected and features a breakeven function.

The EA's trading strategy includes price action analysis, support and resistance breakouts, trend following, and several self-developed strategies.

In terms of profitability, Setting 2 targets 5-10% per month, while Setting 1 aims for higher profits. Average monthly profits range from 10-20% for Setting 2.

The maximum drawdown is maintained at 35% throughout the entire period, with an average of 4 trades per week for Setting 2 and 6 trades per week for Setting 1.





Requirements

Trading pair XAU-USD , EUR-USD

Timeframe H1

Recoment deposit

$500

Leverage

1:30 Brokers

ICMarket,Tickmill Or Hedging ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level



Features:

Use 9 indicators for setup 8 best signal.

Stress tested with real tickdata.

The EA is very easy to setup and use.

Settings:

Select SymBol XAU-USD

Select SymBol EUR-USD

Select SymBol EUR-USD AutoLots Auto calculate lot size. Defaut false.

Risk per trade Risk in one trade.

Risk in one trade. Lots Lots base.

HaftSignal Haft Signal of EA

BackTest:

Use "1 minute OHLC" and check button "profit in pips for faster caculations " Or - "Evey tick based on real ticks", same results but slow.

Real Trade, Recomment 0.02 for safe trade. If back test change 0.02 to 0.00002 .

Update 3.1



Bot Control Setting Group:

· Auto Lot: When set to true, the following features are used. · Inpdata: Choose between FreeMargin and Account Balance for lot calculation. · Risk in one trade: Activates when Auto Lot is true. · Lots: Default to fix lot = 0.01 when Auto Lot is false, customizable otherwise. · Use half of EA signals: Default is false; set to true to reduce signals to 5 for XAU-USD. · Turn on or off breakeven Bot: Default is true, allowing the bot to use breakeven. · Trailing start, Trailing stop, Breakeven start, Breakeven step: Parameters for trailing stop and breakeven.

Button Control Setting Group:

· Trailing only same comment: Set to true to enable comment-based management of orders. · Trailing start, Trailing stop, Breakeven start, Breakeven step: Parameters for trailing stop and breakeven. · Buttons for Buy, Sell, and Lot size adjustment.















































































