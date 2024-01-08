Golden Auto Bot MT5

Golden Auto Bot one year running!

Fully Futomated Trading System, with 8 trading setup for signals.  The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of all time and passes every year.

We DO NOT use Grid or Martingale.
80% off now!

We backtest again, backtest real - running real
As of now, the Golden Auto Bot primarily operates on the main pair XAUUSD and the secondary pair EUR-USD. With a minimum investment capital of 300 USD, the bot utilizes a micro lot size of 0.01. For the XAU pair, a minimum capital requirement of 500 USD is needed for both pairs.
The bot's backtesting process spans 19 years from 2004 to 2023, with a real-time testing period extending for one year to assess overall performance. Risk management strategy focuses on maintaining an average drawdown of 35%, with a safety threshold set at19%.
The bot incorporates two main signal settings:
Default Setting (Setting 1):
Executes eight signals, but no more than five signals can exist simultaneously.
Half Signal Setting (Setting 2):
Chooses a half-signal configuration, allowing a maximum of five signals at once, with a maximum of four signals simultaneously.
The EA employs Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels, with Risk-Reward (RR) ratios of 1-1, 1-2, and 1-3. The EA also has the capability to close trades when appropriate signals are detected and features a breakeven function.
The EA's trading strategy includes price action analysis, support and resistance breakouts, trend following, and several self-developed strategies.
In terms of profitability, Setting 2 targets 5-10% per month, while Setting 1 aims for higher profits. Average monthly profits range from 10-20% for Setting 2.
The maximum drawdown is maintained at 35% throughout the entire period, with an average of 4 trades per week for Setting 2 and 6 trades per week for Setting 1.


Requirements

Trading pair XAU-USD , EUR-USD
Timeframe H1
Recoment deposit 
 $500
Leverage
 1:30
Brokers
 ICMarket,Tickmill Or Hedging ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level  

Features:

  • Use 9 indicators for setup 8 best signal.
  • Stress tested with real tickdata.
  • The EA is very easy to setup and use.

Settings:

  • Select SymBol                          XAU-USD
    Select SymBol                          EUR-USD
  • AutoLots                                  Auto calculate lot size. Defaut false.
  • Risk per trade                          Risk in one  trade.      
  • Lots                                         Lots base.   
  • HaftSignal                                Haft Signal of EA     

BackTest: 

        Use "1 minute OHLC" and check button "profit in pips for faster caculations "  Or - "Evey tick based on real ticks", same results  but slow.

        Real Trade, Recomment 0.02 for safe trade. If back test  change 0.02 to 0.00002 .
Update 3.1

Bot Control Setting Group:

·         Auto Lot: When set to true, the following features are used.

·         Inpdata: Choose between FreeMargin and Account Balance for lot calculation.

·         Risk in one trade: Activates when Auto Lot is true.

·         Lots: Default to fix lot = 0.01 when Auto Lot is false, customizable otherwise.

·         Use half of EA signals: Default is false; set to true to reduce signals to 5 for XAU-USD.

·         Turn on or off breakeven Bot: Default is true, allowing the bot to use breakeven.

·         Trailing start, Trailing stop, Breakeven start, Breakeven step: Parameters for trailing stop and breakeven.

 

Button Control Setting Group:

·         Trailing only same comment: Set to true to enable comment-based management of orders.

·         Trailing start, Trailing stop, Breakeven start, Breakeven step: Parameters for trailing stop and breakeven.

·         Buttons for Buy, Sell, and Lot size adjustment.





















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