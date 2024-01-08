Golden Auto Bot MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 8 January 2024
- Activations: 10
Golden Auto Bot one year running!
Fully Futomated Trading System, with 8 trading setup for signals. The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of all time and passes every year.
We DO NOT use Grid or Martingale.
80% off now!
Requirements
|Trading pair
| XAU-USD , EUR-USD
|Timeframe
|H1
|Recoment deposit
|$500
|Leverage
|1:30
|Brokers
|ICMarket,Tickmill Or Hedging ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level
Features:
- Use 9 indicators for setup 8 best signal.
- Stress tested with real tickdata.
- The EA is very easy to setup and use.
Settings:
- Select SymBol XAU-USD
Select SymBol EUR-USD
- AutoLots Auto calculate lot size. Defaut false.
- Risk per trade Risk in one trade.
- Lots Lots base.
- HaftSignal Haft Signal of EA
BackTest:
Use "1 minute OHLC" and check button "profit in pips for faster caculations " Or - "Evey tick based on real ticks", same results but slow.
Real Trade, Recomment 0.02 for safe trade. If back test change 0.02 to 0.00002 .
Update 3.1
Bot Control Setting Group:
· Auto Lot: When set to true, the following features are used.
· Inpdata: Choose between FreeMargin and Account Balance for lot calculation.
· Risk in one trade: Activates when Auto Lot is true.
· Lots: Default to fix lot = 0.01 when Auto Lot is false, customizable otherwise.
· Use half of EA signals: Default is false; set to true to reduce signals to 5 for XAU-USD.
· Turn on or off breakeven Bot: Default is true, allowing the bot to use breakeven.
· Trailing start, Trailing stop, Breakeven start, Breakeven step: Parameters for trailing stop and breakeven.
Button Control Setting Group:
· Trailing only same comment: Set to true to enable comment-based management of orders.
· Trailing start, Trailing stop, Breakeven start, Breakeven step: Parameters for trailing stop and breakeven.
· Buttons for Buy, Sell, and Lot size adjustment.