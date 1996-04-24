The Real Trends indicator visually "unloads" the price chart and saves time for analysis: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. This is an arrow indicator for determining the trend. The indicator itself evaluates how strong a signal appears in the market, signals this, and the trader can only make a trading decision. The indicator implements a trend trading strategy, filtering and all the necessary functions built into one tool!





The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's screen. The system itself shows in the form of arrows when to buy and when to sell.

You need to understand that any arrow indicator is only a visual form of a signal. As a rule, such Forex indicators contain a whole trading system, process information from several technical instruments and the appearance of its "arrow" is the final result of the calculation.