Moon 1 Box Break

Moon 1 is a Box Break is a powerful indicator of Break Zone for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.

  • Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders
  • Low risk entries.
  • Never repaints signal.
  • Never backpaints signal.
  • Never recalculates signal.
  • For MT5 Only
  • Great For Scalping
  • Great For Swing Trading
  • Arrow Entry Alerts
  • Popup Alerts, Push Notification and Email alerts.
  • Works On Any Timeframe
  • Works On Any Mt5 Pair
  • No additional Indicator is needed.
  • Its a trading strategy itself
  • It is perfect for scalping and swing trades.
  • Simple and easy to use.


The indicator gives a signal when the Box is Breaking. You can use the indicator for scalping and intraday trading but also for long term trading (days/weeks/months).The indicator  Moon 1 is great for scalping on the 1min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals.

Functions mainly as a filter to help you trade in the market


Features


Advanced trend detection software using complex algorithms that can be used as the supporting tool or system.

Information on the screen:

  • Overall Trades: Trade number.
  • Profitable Trades: percentage of winners
  • Pip: Total pip won.
  • Average Pip: Pip average per trade
  • Best Pip: Best trade in pip

Indicator Parameters:


Indicator value
  • Size: Regulates the dimensions of the box
Alert and Notification
  • Alert: Send an alert to the screen
  • Mail: Send a message to your email
  • Notification: Send a notification to your mobile app
Information in the Screen
  • BOX CONTROL: Displays the BOX CONTROL the statistics accumulated on the screen.
  • Information: Displays the STATUS OF THE INDICATOR.
  • Last_pip: Pip of the last trade in the screen.



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