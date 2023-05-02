Channel Trend Lines

Indicator introduction:

A channel and trend line indicator, which is a good tool for manual trading, and also can be used for creating new EAs, without drifting or repainting.

It applies to any timeframes and any symbols.

The work of the indicator is shown in the screenshots.

For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely, buffer 0 corresponds to the bold trend line, buffer 4 and 5 respectively corresponds to the channel's upper and lower frontier.

Parameter introduction:

Sound Name: The alert sound file name, which must be located in the "...\drive_c\Program\Files\MetaTrader5\Sounds\alert.wav" folder.

Repetitions: The number of alert/email/notification repetitions when every time to inform you.

Pause, in seconds: The pause between two consecutive alerts/emails/notifications.

Use Sound: flag, whether or not to play the system sound.

Use Alert: flag, whether or not to use alert reminder.

Use Send Mail: flag, whether or not to use email reminder.

Use Send Notification: flag, whether or not to push messages to mobile phone.

My other indicators and EAs can be found at here: https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/hzx/seller.





