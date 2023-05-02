Channel Trend Lines

Indicator introduction:

  •  A channel and trend line indicator, which is a good tool for manual trading, and also can be used for creating new EAs, without drifting or repainting.
  •  It applies to any timeframes and any symbols. 
  •  The work of the indicator is shown in the screenshots.

For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely, buffer 0 corresponds to the bold trend line, buffer 4 and 5 respectively corresponds to the channel's upper and lower frontier.

Parameter introduction:

  • Sound Name: The alert sound file name, which must be located in the "...\drive_c\Program\Files\MetaTrader5\Sounds\alert.wav" folder.
  • Repetitions: The number of alert/email/notification repetitions when every time to inform you.
  • Pause, in seconds: The pause between two consecutive alerts/emails/notifications.
  • Use Sound: flag, whether or not to play the system sound.
  • Use Alert: flag, whether or not to use alert reminder.
  • Use Send Mail: flag, whether or not to use email reminder.
  • Use Send Notification: flag, whether or not to push messages to mobile phone.

My other indicators and EAs can be found at herehttps://www.mql5.com/zh/users/hzx/seller.



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