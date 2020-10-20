Internal Bar

Simple indicator that shows internal (inside) bars.



Internal bars are probably one of the best price action setups to trade Forex with. This is due to the fact that they are a high-chance Forex trading strategy. They provide traders with a nice risk-reward ratio for the simple reason that they require smaller stop-losses compared to other setups.

They can also be successfully utilised as reversal signals from key chart levels. Inside bar is a series of bars contained within the range of the concrete foregoing bar, often referred to as the 'mother bar'. What the inside bar ought to have is a higher low and a lower high than the preceding or mother bar

Note: you should also note that as the inside bar setup is very similar to the nature of a potential breakout signal

Works perfectly with my other free indicators External bar and Shadows.





Inputs:

How many history bars to calculate on load

Color of the bear external

Color of the bull external

Size of the dot

Distance from the bar to be displayed the dot



